Is 'Cocaine Bear' All It's Cracked Up To Be? Here's What Critics Say

The review embargo is up, the premiere has happened, and people's first impressions are on Twitter. This must mean one thing: "Cocaine Bear" is upon us. The film, based on a wild true story, is coming out soon in theaters everywhere, and the reviews have started to trickle in. What do the reviews say about such a crazy premise filled with some decent celebrity cameos?

The film is directed by Elizabeth Banks, and stars quite the impressive cast: Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Margo Martindale and Ray Liotta.

It's gory, violent fun with plenty of laughs

Banks fully embraces the utter absurdity of this premise with such devilish gusto. With equal lashings of irreverent humour and gory violence, this is a black comedy in the purest sense. She’s also wisely injected plenty of effectively built tension that adds a good dose of horror/thriller to the mix too. Perhaps it helps that Banks cut her teeth as an actress on the set of 2001’s "Wet Hot American Summer," as she’s infused "Cocaine Bear" with the silly sensibilities of an 80s cult comedy in the same vein as David Wain and Michael Showalter.

As a horror genre, Banks doesn’t shy away from gore and graphic violence. We get to see the likes of chewed-off limbs, a blown-off head, and lots and lots of blood. And let’s not forget the extended set-piece that begins with the paramedics arriving at the ranger station and later, a have-to-be-seen-to-be-believed chase sequence between a bear and an ambulance. It was easily the most exhilarating moment that combines campy fun and gory horror, where I wish Banks would press on more for this kind of amped-up set-piece.

The cast is stacked and loaded

Whether it’s protective mama bear Sari (Keri Russell) hoping to find her precocious, skipped-school daughter, Dee Dee (Brooklynn Prince), and her lovelorn bestie, Henry (Christian Converey) – watch for their spooning cocaine like candy sequence – out in the woods; drug kingpin Syd (Ray Liotta, reminding us, again, why he’ll be greatly missed), his sorrowful son, Eddie (Alden Ehrenreich), and trusted fixer, Daveed (O’Shea Jackson Jr.), scoping the grounds for the missing coke in the hopes of saving their own necks off Thornton’s mistake; or the hooligan collective “The Duchamps” – Kid (Aaron Holiday), Vest (J.B. Moore), and Ponytail (Leo Hanna) – a trio of local miscreants who get more than they bargained for when their attempt at robbing both Daveed and the local ranger (a scene-stealing Margo Martindale) result in more brutal a consequence than anticipated, "Cocaine Bear" flexes an inclusive temperament. Everyone is equally tasty prey in the eyes of a very drugged-up omnivore.

TL;DR

A film for those who enjoy grizzly horror and ample chortles, "Cocaine Bear" should see lines forming at the cinema.

Then again, no other movie this year promises — then delivers — a bear going nuts while high on cocaine. When you've only got 90 minutes to fill, that's probably enough.

Since the significance of the title "Cocaine Bear" may be obscure, I’ll try to shed some light. In essence, this is a movie about a bear: not just any bear, but a bear that has taken a lot of cocaine. So much cocaine, in fact, that it sets aside its usual restraint and becomes the deadliest of threats to anyone in the vicinity.

