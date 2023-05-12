Is Charlie Day's Directorial Debut 'Fool's Paradise' A Snoozefest? Here's What The Reviews Say

Charlie Day's directorial debut "Fool's Paradise," released on May 12, 2023, and has a stacked cast that includes Ken Jeong, the late Ray Liotta, Kate Bekinsale, Adrien Brody, Common, Jason Sudeikis, Edie Falco, John Malkovich, Jason Batemen and many others.

The film is about a publicist, played by Jeong, who devises a devious plan after finding a doppelganger of an actor who refuses to leave his trailer. Is Day's dark comedy about the pitfalls of showbiz any good? It appears not. Here's what the reviews say.

What it's about

Day stars as a mute man who has recently been kicked out of an institution. What is wrong with this man is medically undefinable, however, he's easily led, and is described as having the mind of a five-year-old or a Labrador retriever. He's haplessly left on the streets of Los Angeles, but is soon picked up by a film producer (Ray Liotta), who finds the wanderer to be the spitting image of a Method actor (also Day) on the set of one of his movies that's giving him a hard time. This mute man takes over for the actor, and despite being extremely difficult to direct, he seems to be an improvement over the obnoxious antics of the previous star. After the producer proclaims his "latte pronto!" order to anyone nearby, his name is mistakenly believed to be Latte Pronto.

[Collider]

It's drab, even with all the cameos

The biggest problem with "Fool's Paradise" and it's a substantial one, is that it doesn't have anything new to say or fresh jokes to tell at Tinseltown's expense. Sure, the old Hollywood stereotypes exist, but it has also undeniably changed in the decades since these satires were more frequently made. Day has recruited a bunch of his famous friends to help make his vision of the kind of movie he loves so much a reality, and they throw themselves into it with all of their force. So committed were they to Day's vision that when he added a bunch of new scenes and asked them to return, three years after the original shoot in 2018, everyone showed up.

[Punch Drunk Critics]

At least the supporting cast members freely fly their freak flags. Adrien Brody nails a clueless, hey-bro cool as Latte's reckless, friendly co-star. Ray Liotta bulldogs along amusingly as the western's producer, while John Malkovich goes apoplectic as some kind of éminence grise. Kate Beckinsale vamps as Latte's glam new wife, and Common plays a paranoid ex-star of superhero movies.

[NYT]

Except for Ray Liotta — the film's highlight

Yet it's late icon Liotta, in one of his final performances, that is the small highlight of the film. Liotta screaming "F—k off!" into a cellphone and arguably being the only sane character makes him the ideal (and slightly unhinged) straight man to whatever the hell Day is doing onscreen. The only saving grace of "Fool's Paradise" is watching Liotta do what he did best.

[IndieWire]

TL;DR

The film is a dreary series of disconnected scenes that take weak potshots at niche topics.

[SLANT]

The "It's Always Sunny" actor writes, directs, and stars in what is a bland, toothless Hollywood satire — and brings just about every friend in Hollywood along for the ride.

[The Daily Beast]

