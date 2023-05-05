Is Pete Davidson's New Peacock Show 'Bupkis' Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Pete Davidson's life has been turned into a new TV show "Bupkis," and it airs on the NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock. The show takes a lot of real life stories and facts from the "SNL" alum and twists them into a bleak, but funny new series.

Out right now, the show has, maybe, the most loaded cast of stars and guest I've ever seen, and it includes the likes of Edie Falco, Joe Pesci (who came ou out of retirement), Bobby Cannavale, Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, Charlie Day, Kenan Thompson, Sebastian Stan, Steve Buscemi, Method Man, Jon Stewart, Al Gore, J.J. Abrams, Machine Gun Kelly, La La Anthony, John Mulaney, Chris O'Donnell, Simon Rex, Dave Attell, Nathan Fillion, Jadakiss, Eli Manning and Charlamagne tha God — and that's like half of the total cast.

This is what critics have so say about "Bupkis."

What it's about

"The King of Staten Island" and "Bupkis" share a protagonist, played by Davidson: a habitual stoner from New York's least glamorous borough who lost his father, a firefighter, at a young age. "The King of Staten Island" coats this true-to-life premise in a thin veneer of fiction, casting Davidson as an aspiring tattoo artist named Scott. "Bupkis," by contrast, drops the act. Its hero isn't a Pete Davidson type but the actual Pete Davidson: a celebrity who has an entourage, dates A-listers, and yes, made a movie about himself. "Marisa Tomei played me!" crows his mother, now played by Edie Falco — an equally high honor.

[Variety]

But if most of Davidson's earlier work has framed him as a relatable everyslacker, "Bupkis" tilts, tantalizingly, in the opposite direction. The dramedy is very much about Davidson's own showbiz celebrity, which his avatar wears as uncomfortably as Davidson appears to. Sometimes it's a minor inconvenience, like when a fan interrupts Pete's family outing to ask for a selfie.

[Hollywood Reporter]

Hope you like Pete Davidson

What, exactly, is his problem? First of all, the media won't leave him alone. The series opens with Pete googling himself and encountering a barrage of headlines declaring him a "scumbro" with "butthole eyes" who must be on drugs. Fair enough: he is on drugs. That is perhaps his biggest issue, the one that keeps him dependent on an inner circle of juvenile enablers and leads to him blowing opportunities for romance, career advancement, and personal growth. But it's also inseparable from mental health struggles that "Bupkis" traces back to Pete’s childhood.

[Time]

The title "Bupkis" is intended to indicate that viewers aren't necessarily supposed to take the series at face value, but the sporadic use of biographical photos underscores that the show (produced and written by Davidson, Judah Miller and Dave Sirus under the stewardship of "SNL" patriarch Lorne Michaels) offers snapshots of Davidson's life, including the loss of his father on September 11 and a wedding the young Pete had to attend in its aftermath.

[CNN]

In this media-saturated, emotionally disturbed cultural moment, is Pete Davidson our generation's James Stewart? Oh god, maybe he is, but we shouldn't focus on that.

[AV Club]

The cast is stacked

He's also got a deep rolodex. Joe Pesci wonderfully underplays Pete's grandfather, slowly dying of cancer but still crotchety. Edie Falco plays Pete's mom with the confidence of an actress with no fear of embodying deeply flawed human beings. Bobby Cannavale is a desperately thrill-seeking uncle who clings to the fact he was named the sexiest man in Staten Island in 1992. Ray Romano, Jon Stewart and Al Gore are among those who show up to play themselves. And because this is a Staten Island story, Method Man makes a brief cameo, as a carnival hustler.

[The Wrap]

From his infinitely patient mom to his tentative love interest (Chase Sui Wonders) to his cantankerous and cancerous grandfather Poppy (Joe Pesci), everyone in Pete's life urges him to get his act together and grow up. To this end, he tries caring for a child through a single afternoon, getting to one of his gigs on time, doing a serious role in a drama, rehab, all of his misadventures filled out with a host of high-profile cameo talent. Pesci's hard-bitten wisdom in particular recalls the assorted sages passing through "Louie," this series' closest antecedent in the lineage of comedian roman à clef projects. (Louis CK wanted Pesci for "Horace and Pete," to no avail, Peacock's deal evidently sweet enough to lure him back to the small screen for his first regular TV role in nearly 40 years.)

[The Guardian]

TL;DR

The zany humor, crude gags, and pitch-black one-liners never feel like a way of avoiding or obfuscating those struggles. Rather, they're clearly the only way he can stand to talk about them.

[Slant]

Get past the first episode — better yet, skip it — and "Bupkis" gets better and better.

[Newsday]

But even when "Bupkis" fails to be funny, it's consistently interesting — sometimes weird and sad, but interesting. For a guy so many people love to hate, Pete Davidson is awfully good at holding our attention.

[Entertainment Weekly]

The star-studded malaise of "Bupkis" teeter-totters between amusing and boring, and it's too apparent how much the scenarios are pleased with themselves but have little depth.

[Roger Ebert]

Watch the trailer: