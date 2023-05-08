Is 'BlackBerry,' The Smartphone Biopic, Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Critics have been buzzing about "BlackBerry" since it premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival back in February. Releasing in Canada (and then other territories) on May 12, 2023, this comedy tragedy drama biopic comes to us from writer director Matt Johnson, best known for "Nirvanna the Band the Show."

It stars Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton, Cary Elwes, Saul Rubinek, Michael Ironside, Rich Sommer, SungWon Cho and Matt Johnson himself. This is based on the book "Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry." It is of course about those phones everyone seemingly had twenty years ago, the BlackBerry.

Here's what critics had to say about the film.

What it's about

A BlackBerry was a portable communication device, equipped with buttons so itty-bitty that they could not be comfortably deployed by anybody larger than Rumpelstiltskin. Nonetheless, for a while, owning a BlackBerry was all the rage. It could slot into a holster on your belt, allowing you to draw it like a Colt and fire off a lethal message to that guy with the goatee in Accounts.

[The New Yorker]

In a year of movies like "Tetris" and "Air," you might think the USA is the hub for capitalists gone wild, but your apologetic neighbors to the North are no strangers to the perils of chasing world domination. Before the iPhone brought touch screens to the world, there was the BlackBerry, Research in Motion’s, smartphone that connected a QWERTY keyboard-handled device to the internet and changed the world. Then it completely imploded. And who better to tell the story of Canada’s earth-changing techno-giant than the creator of the absurdist mockumentary comedy series, "Nirvana the Band the Show"?

[Pajiba]

At its peak, Blackberry claimed 45% of the handheld phone market. Today? It's zero. How does a company go from such prominence to complete destruction? Co-writer/director Matt Johnson explores the meteoric rise and fall of the product in his excellent "Blackberry," a film that captures how the speed of tech can lead to major mistakes. So many companies understand the value of being first and prioritize it over the essential aspect of being best. The story of "Blackberry" is one of chance encounters, random timing, and the kind of understandably bad decisions made when people are forced into corners. When people in the tech sector are presented with either losing the race for product dominance or going against their own business ethics to stay afloat, who can blame them for doing the latter?

[Roger Ebert]

Not every role is well cast, but most are

Amid business meetings, snarled contract negotiations, and outright screaming matches, "BlackBerry" is less interested in the story of the phone than it is in the battle for Mike's soul. Johnson casts himself and his guileless exuberance as the gawky angel on Mike's shoulder, while Howerton is a capitalist devil. They both deliver performances that brush off the cobwebs of prestige biopics in favor of something funnier and fiercer. As a longtime Sunny fan, Howerton's outbursts alone make "BlackBerry" worth watching. Unfortunately, Baruchel at its center fumbles.

[Mashable]

The cast’s respective strengths keep the third act from feeling like a wallow, particularly the absurdity of Howerton's blistering rage — highly similar to his "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia's" character’s sociopathy — and Johnson’s surprising skill as comedic wild card, maintaining an innocent and easily wounded core that keeps the performance from coming off like a Xerox of T.J. Miller’s work on HBO’s "Silicon Valley." Many of the smaller roles are also well-cast, including a surprising showing from Michael Ironside as Purdy, a chief operating officer whose demeanor is that of a drill instructor with a migraine.

[Slant]

As far as I can tell, Howerton is just being accurate; his performance capturing the extreme irritability and bitterness within him. He resorts to yelling to get anything done, and all the underling RIM employees just accept it. Ultimately, it seem this portrayal and the overall story of RIM as told in this "BlackBerry" movie is to remind us, once again, how horrible corporate culture is. How it sucks the life & soul out of everyone who gets sucked into it. How it ruins good things and good ideas just so that some big wigs in a board room can make more money.

[First Showing]

Depending on who you ask, the shift in tones can be a lot

Johnson's movie is a bit like those two characters — a slightly goofy, stranger-than-fiction workplace comedy that doesn't always mesh seamlessly with the downfall thriller into which it evolves. Nor is Balsillie's wheeler-dealer chicanery to circumvent a hostile takeover attempt always as lucid as it could be, which causes a loss of momentum.

[Hollywood Reporter]

Much of this back-and-forth comes down to Johnson's trifecta of writer, director, and co-star, an inherent balance that he doesn't always nail. As Doug, Johnson slathers on constant references to everything from "They Live" to "Glengarry Glen Ross;" RIM's archetypically nerdy cohort of guys play "Doom" together on LAN. Meanwhile, Howerton’s Jim is starring in a more familiar, serious, Icarian anti-hero story; it's a performance he nails, bald cap and all, but the tonal shifts can sometimes be a doozy to watch.

[Daily Beast]

TL;DR

Matt Johnson's new movie pushes the boundaries of a docudrama by adding fun, surprise, and excitement to the dramatization of a dense true history.

[Collider]

The film, at least, feels fresh, making geek history more entertaining than it has any right to be.

[Variety]

An often restrained and understated drama, "BlackBerry" avoids the period piece kitsch that most movies about the recent past fetishize, instead relying on the timelessness of a conflict where incongruent wills can sometimes create fleeting greatness.

[Den of Geek]

Here, one's success always means another's failure, and therein lies the deeply depressing issue at the heart of capitalism.

[Indie Wire]

Watch the trailer: