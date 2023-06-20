Should You Binge The Sixth Season Of Netflix's 'Black Mirror' This Week? Here's What The Reviews Say

"Black Mirror" has been around since 2011, which makes us feel very old. The show first started with only three episodes on Channel 4, and instantly became a cult hit well before Netflix purchased the rights and pumped out more seasons. Between the Jon Hamm Christmas special, the interactive choose your own adventure episode and many gap years breaking up the flow, the sixth season is here and available to binge in its entirety.

But is it worth your precious time?

According to these reviews and the stacked cast, the answer is yes. The sixth season stars Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Michael Cera, Himest Patel, Rob Delaney, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Zazie Beetz, Josh Hartnett and John Hannah. It's available to stream on Netflix.

The premise

The acclaimed anthology returns to Netflix with five episodes about technology, media and human nature, featuring stars like Salma Hayek Pinault, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Paul and Kate Mara.

[Hollywood Reporter]

Over the course of five new episodes, ranging from 40 to 80 minutes in length, creator Charlie Brooker uses the satirical sci-fi platform he created to condemn the evils of technology and other manmade horrors. But this time, whether directly or indirectly, much of the battle seems to be him versus the show's streaming platform, Netflix.

[Mashable]

Technology changes faster than anyone can keep up, but the problems it's designed to address stay largely the same. Over the course of 12 years and six seasons, "Black Mirror's" Charlie Brooker has spun about every variation imaginable — or at least every variation he can imagine — on the techno-cautionary tale, but the strain of generating new ones has grown more obvious over time, as has the apparent lack of will to consider that the franchise may have run its course. So with the show's sixth season, Brooker takes aim at the one enemy he has left, the one who keeps either making or allowing him to tap the same dry well: Netflix itself.

[Slate]

The show has had to undergo some changes in theme and tone

The throughline for the early "Black Mirror" seasons was a sense of dread or anxiety over a changing world. That could come from an artist trying to use cable news as a canvas or a vision of a society where people and fame were measurable commodities or where your memories could be both indexed and deleted with a few taps of a button. In a way, the show has morphed to use fear as a vague catch-all. Maybe that manifests in the supernatural or the anxiety that your coworker might be in love with your spouse, but at this point "Black Mirror" feels like it sees its original, motivating premise as more a hindrance than an opportunity.

[Indie Wire]

"Black Mirror" was, at its height, a series that imaginatively instructed viewers to take stock of their reality and notice its troubling machinery. It made that point long ago; now, it’s simply being repeated, with the occasional infusion of newer objects of fear and paranoia. Though it's been four years since the last season, maybe Brooker ought to have waited even longer to give us this new run of episodes. Something good may have been gained from further thought. The majority of season six is hurried and undercooked, a grab bag of hasty irony that feels dated the second it's exposed to the heavy air of the present tense. What horribly interesting times we must live in when "Black Mirror," of all things, suddenly seems quaint.

[Vanity Fair]

Now, after four long years of waiting, it's back. And the much-anticipated sixth season of Charlie Brooker's dystopian anthology, which premieres June 15, has absolutely zigged where you'd usually expect it to zag. (Can we get a hands up for who thought ChatGPT would be the villain of this piece?) Whereas past seasons have focused wholly on lives invaded, manipulated, and transformed by tech, however, this one deals instead with the corruptibility of humankind. From lust to envy, pride to wrath, this is a version of "Black Mirror" that deals with the driving forces behind our everyday (or not so everyday) transgressions. Indeed, two of the season's episodes — all of the installments are quietly confident in their narratives, able to take their time and focus on those tiny human moments we usually lose in favor of, say, a swarm of robotic bees (see season three's "Hated In The Nation") — actively strip away all of the trappings of modern tech by setting their stories in the '70s and aughts.

[AV Club]

The standout seems to be the very first episode

Accentuating the positive, "Joan is Awful" is an almost instant classic. The episode features Annie Murphy as Joan, a human-resources worker with a big dull job and an equally bland boyfriend, who suddenly discovers that her life appears to be getting reenacted, in almost real time, on everyone's favorite streaming service, something called "Streamberry."

[CNN]

"Joan Is Awful" is notable for several reasons. First, it's the best — or, at least, the best-structured — episode of the new batch. Second, it's been a while since a "Black Mirror" comedy episode actually worked as a comedy, thanks to both its conceit — Streamberry has a supercomputer that can instantly adapt the events of Joan's day into a TV show, using deepfakes of Salma Hayek and Himesh Patel — and the committed performances by Murphy and Hayek. Third, it is very much biting the hand that feeds it, since Streamberry is modeled in every way — including the logo font and the "tu-dum" sound that plays when people launch the app — on Netflix.

[Rolling Stone]

There's a lot to unpack about what this episode, and by extension Brooker, has to say about the kinds of shows we're seeing pop up on services just like Netflix "Streamberry" (the show's in-world streamer — which you can explore on the Netflix home page right now). Perhaps the most genius element of "Joan Is Awful" is its casting, though, some of which you might not even properly appreciate until the final credits. It's easily the most star-heavy ensemble of the season, for good reason.

[Consequence]

TL;DR

"Black Mirror" takes a wild new direction in its most meta season yet.

[Inverse]

Season six is a refreshingly uncynical return to form.

[Variety]

As scathing and sadistic as ever, "Black Mirror's" return tweaks the formula just enough to keep things fresh while remaining recognisably Brookerish.

[Empire]

The conceptual twists keep coming [as] the Netflix hit returns with a chilling new series.

[The Times UK]

