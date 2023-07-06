Is Sci-Fi Flick 'Biosphere' The Next New Indie Classic? Here's What The Reviews Say

The Duplass brothers are indie darlings known for producing, writing, acting and directing small but very memorable projects such as "The Puffy Chair," "Humpday" and "Room 104."

Mark Duplass's latest collaboration with writer-director Mel Eslyn is "Biosphere," a movie that has a lot of twists and turns, and the less you know about it the better. The basic premise shouldn't be a spoiler, the trailers all reveal the gist, but apparently there are some more secrets that make this one worth watching.

This film releases July 7, 2023. Here's what critics have to say.

The premise

Over the decades that Billy (Mark Duplass) and Ray (Sterling K. Brown) have been best buds, the world has gotten worse — and they're to blame. Honestly. "Biosphere," a honed yet heartfelt two-person dramedy by the first-time feature director Mel Eslyn, takes place in a geodesic dome under a black sky. A few years back, Billy, then president of the United States, destroyed the planet; luckily, his consigliere, Ray, had already built this bunker. Barring a miracle, it will be humanity's final tomb.

As far as one can gather, Billy and Ray are the last two people on earth. We never quite learn what befell the rest of mankind, though Billy does hint, now and then, that he was to blame. "That was me," he says, raising his hand as if confessing to a coffee spill. He seems a decent guy, if none too bright, and emotionally far from equable. "I do not freak out!" he exclaims, totally freaking out, and he's disconcerted when Ray, a scientist by training, uses words such as "palatable" or "purview." They've been friends since childhood, and they often still behave like kids, squabbling over the TV remote.

It's smart, funny and about the power of friendship

But any topical parallels take a back seat to laughs and (sometimes suddenly serious) relationship drama. Can two people who may be the last living humans manage to keep living together? And even if they can, what's the point if there's no world to live in, and no one to help start civilization over? Is Nintendo a sufficient reason to extend the death throes of humanity until the fish and vegetables run out? Human psychology suggests these questions matter less to Billy and Ray than the future of their own friendship. Given the film's warm, compassionate tone up to this point, it shouldn't require a spoiler warning to say that friendship is likely to endure, in one form or another, until the world really does end.

Co-written by Eslyn and Duplass, who had the bare bones of the idea when the two attended a writers' retreat in 2018, "Biosphere" is hilarious and earnest, a thought experiment about gender and masculinity and (straight) male relationships in microcosm, tossing two cis Western men in the pressure cooker of environmental collapse, where the social constructs that have ceased to matter still occasionally bubble up to the surface.

Brown and Duplass bring everything together perfectly

Since the entirety of the film is confined to the biodome, it helps that the two leads are so charismatic. Brown ably conveys the formidable intelligence and sense of authority of a man who worked as a scientific advisor for the White House. Billy, then, is the ideal counterweight to such an imposing figure, with Duplass lending an everyman's perspective to the characters' bizarre circumstance. Both actors bring an intimacy and tenderness to their roles that ensure that the story always feels emotionally grounded, even at its most absurd.

So it begins as a buddy movie, and Duplass and Brown are fine scene partners, exuding the give-and-take rhythms of years spent together. They've figured out a life and routine that works, but suddenly, it stops working. There's a mysterious green light off in the distance, and that's concerning. Even more, so is the rate at which their fish keep dying prematurely — especially when Ray reveals that the one they just ate for dinner was their last female. The clock is ticking; Ray, the calm one, assures Billy they'll figure something out, while Billy's paranoia and fear kick in immediately.

Duplass and Brown are incredibly likable performers, and they give their all "Biosphere," but it's an experimental film that never quite lives up to its potential beyond what could have been a stronger short or TV episode for something like "Black Mirror." It's got a major twist that should get people talking about all kinds of things like gender, sexuality, and even evolution, but it's all too thematically shapeless. I kept waiting for Eslyn and Duplass (who co-wrote) to connect the dots. Instead, they kind of take the easy way out, ending on an ambiguous note that essentially wants viewers to embrace the unknown — solid but unsatisfactory life advice for a movie like this.

TL;DR

"Biosphere" isn't a crisply edited movie, but it's a periodically involving tale of partnership, held together by outstanding performances from Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown.

"Biosphere" doesn't quite stick the landing — it tries to end on an open question, but it's just a little too vague — but the journey there is well worth watching.

Alas, there's not enough story here to warrant a feature-length film, and the ending feels like a copout.

