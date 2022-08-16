Was The ‘Better Call Saul’ Finale Satisfying Or Disappointing? Here’s What The Reviews Say

The finale of “Breaking Bad” spinoff “Better Call Saul,” about Walter White’s smooth-talking huckster lawyer Saul Goodman, aired last night, bringing the series to a close after six seasons. Whether you’re a devoted “Saul” viewer or a curious “Breaking Bad” fan, the finale episode has something to satisfy everyone and give closure to Bob Odenkirk’s lovable character.

Here’s what the reviews say.

The Finale Moves Forward While Looking Back

Focused on several moments of Saul’s life, “Better Call Saul”’s series finale forces the crooked lawyer to confront the people he’s hurt to decide, once and for all, what legacy he wants to leave behind.

[Collider]

"What would you do if you had a time machine?" The episode begs that question at multiple moments, and from the first time it’s asked, it becomes clear Better Call Saul has learned a few lessons and is aiming for a much different finale than Breaking Bad. The original show ended in an explosive blaze of glory, wrapping the story on Walt's terms. It didn't really redeem him, but it still offered him an easy way out in pseudo victory. By comparison, “Saul Gone” reflects the prequel series' subtler character study, exploring regrets and change in its protagonist.

[IGN]

It Doesn't End With A Bang, But It Ends The Right Way

The series reached a logical if understated conclusion, one that saw Jimmy/Saul (Bob Odenkirk) engage in a single noble, self-sacrificing act in order to bring himself back together, even fleetingly, with his ex, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). Her fate had always served as the show’s most fundamental mystery, and the key to Jimmy’s evolution (or descent) into the fast-talking huckster he became.

[CNN]

Exit, literally, Saul, and cut to Jimmy riding the bus to prison…not the Madoff one, but Montrose, the one he had earlier described as “the Alcatraz of the Rockies.” And he’s scheduled to stay there for the next eight-and-a-half decades, i.e. a life sentence even with time off for good behavior.

[AV Club]

In the end, he chose to be Jimmy McGill, or at least the version that he always wanted to be, and the one that Kim (Rhea Seehorn) was always rooting to see. The price of redemption? About 80 additional years in a federal prison. But with good behavior, and the blossoming of his soul, who knows how long he'll be behind bars?

[Entertainment Weekly]

The Scenes Resonate With The Entire Series And With 'Breaking Bad' Too

In another beautifully shot scene, Kim and Jimmy (that’s what she calls him) stand against the visiting room and share a cigarette she has snuck in for him. For a minute, they are those two people in the first episode of the series, “Uno,” when they are in the HHM parking garage, oozing chemistry while they are passing a cigarette back and forth.

[AV Club]

Throughout the episode, we get three flashbacks and three Dickensian ghosts, two of whom answer the time travel question, and the third illustrates it. First up is Mike, who answers by saying he'd go back to the day he accepted his first bribe, as that set him on a path that ended with his son dead. The second flashback includes a surprise appearance from Bryan Cranston's Walter White in a scene set immediately after the events of Ozymandias. In an episode full of heartbreak, it is hilarious that Saul asks Walter if he has any regrets the day after he quite literally lost everything that mattered in his life. […] On both occasions, Jimmy avoids the question and gives vague answers, one about money and one about a weak knee he once hurt. This is a man who has spent the entire show avoiding asking himself tough questions, dodging consequences for his actions, and denying any regrets. But the third flashback tells a different story.

[IGN]







