The Best And Worst Parts Of Every Star Wars Film

Star Wars, which began its cinematic endeavor in 1977, was at one point the biggest deal on the planet. It played a part in changing the world as we know it. But we can't help but ask, as we enter the 2020s is the series truly dead — does anyone care? Did Disney salt the Earth for future movies, and will the franchise's roster of TV shows now take over as the de facto medium for one of the most significant movie franchises in history?

We don't have those answers, but we do have hot takes, so we highlighted the best and worst bits from every Star Wars film.

Copy-pasting the "Cantina Band" song as every film's best part wasn't viable, so we looked each movie's legacy, what it inspired and the things that made it special. If there's a particular Star Wars tidbit that we missed, let us know in the comments below.







'Episode IV - A New Hope' (1977)

BEST

Everything. I think this is a perfect film and it has the most ironclad, film school-template-structure a screenplay can have. With beautiful music and a stellar cast, it doesn't overstay its welcome and was the best introduction anyone could ask for. George Lucas took "Flash Gordon" and WWII fighter pilot footage and remixed it with the leaning of samurai movies and a dash of magic, and voila, we got one of the best and most important pieces of art ever made.

WORST

Did we have to churn out an entire factory mill of toys and create a toxic environment for nerd culture? Did we have to turn this original piece of work into the biggest franchise of all time, and turn art into commerce? Did we need any more Star Wars after 1983? Nope. You may disagree but these were made for children. It's very simple.

The good guys are humans with faces and are the light side. The bad guys are the dark side and their faces are hidden behind helmets. The soldiers are called Stormtroopers for crying out loud, they're space Nazis, this isn't complicated.

'Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

BEST

The twist — IYKYK, no spoilers!

And of course everything leading up to — and after — it. This might be the best one depending on who you ask. All the Sith-score stuff that everyone loves? Most of the inconic stuff, like Vader's imperial march, came from this one and not the original, fun fact.

WORST

You could argue the acting is hammy, especially towards the end, from Mark Hamill. There is a case to be made that the acting isn't 100 percent perfect throughout any of these movies — since, again, they are made for children. This isn't Shakespeare being performed, it's a space opera made to sell action figures. Let's not make this the dawning of acting on stage, people.

'Episode VI – Return of the Jedi' (1983)

BEST

This is my favorite one because I wound out the VHS tape as a kid. I think the color palette being different was nice, Luke was a complete badass. It had great fights and variety in the ending, with the three plot-lines all aligning to a crescendo. But if I had to pick a best part, it would be Jabba the Hutt.

WORST

Princess Leia and Carrie Fisher in a golden bikini was a mistake because now society has to suffer from everyone either being horny for that scene or forcing women to reenact that scene. Also, Ewoks are controversial! Might have not been for everyone, definitely a way to sell stuffed teddy bears to children, but I like them. Cute little tree-huggers.

'Episode I – The Phantom Menace' (1999)

BEST

The John Williams score did NOT have to go this hard, but he knocked it out of the park, again. And Darth Maul looks cool, too, I guess.

WORST

Everything else. This is without a doubt one of the worst things released to feed a wide audience of hungry, ravenous fans. It kind of killed the entire vibe of the 2000s. Horrifically bad writing, acting and directing from a supposed genius visionary. He had no idea what he was doing and Jar Jar Binks is racist. And so is Watto! Just an abomination devoid of any coherence or restraint.

'Episode II – Attack of the Clones' (2002)

BEST

The best part of this movie is that it ends, eventually. At some point you do not need to watch "Attack of the Clones."

WORST

This might be worse than "Phantom Menance" somehow. If you asked a toddler what they would want to see in a movie, they'd have said "more lightsabers and make one of them purple." That's basically how this monstrosity got made.

A romance plot without any chemistry, love or lust. A bananas story with more holes than swiss cheese and some all-time bad CGI, including my beloved Yoda. Just vomit-inducing stuff on display that sullies the older movies with midichlorians and a lack of understanding of what made the originals timeless.

'Episode III – Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

BEST

There were no more of these things after this from George Lucas. And we got a lava planet, that was neat.

WORST

How many times can one repeat themselves? This film was another clunker and nothing works. The fight choreography was overdone, and it could've been a simple duel. Emotions are not Lucas's forte.

'Episode VII – The Force Awakens' (2015)

BEST

J.J. Abrams got the juice back! The director and team got the casting right, which is probably the best part of "Force Awakens," alongside all those trailers. This got the hype train back up and running and we all had a good time with this one. I quite liked this movie, and while there was clearly no plan behind the sequels, for a while we had this to prove that Star Wars could be good again. What an innocent, pure time in history that was pre-Trump.

WORST

This movie beat for beat hits the same notes, for better and worse. There's another evil empire again — because? They have to blow up another Death Star — because?

'Episode VIII – The Last Jedi' (2017)

BEST

I will give credit where credit is due: Rian Johnson is one hell of a director. This is the best looking Star Wars movie, and I really appreciate what he did with this film, especially that fight scene, the editing, the cinematography — all top notch.

WORST

I don't think the script was all that great, and a lot of the decisions that were made, like how they chickened out on actually changing anything between Rey and Kylo, didn't work for me. I understand what the movie was going for, but none of it paid off and a lot of the beats fell flat or ended up being cringeworthy.

'Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker' (2019)

BEST

We got to see Palpatine and Rey shoot lightning out of their fingertips, and Lando returned!

WORST

This does not hold up on any level whatsoever, and any negative criticism of this movie is correct. It's a disaster, but a fun dumb one, instead of a face palm disaster like the prequels were.

'Rogue One' (2016)

BEST

This was something new and different — and it worked. An experiment to branch off side stories in the Star Wars universe was proven to be a sustainable idea, as long as it was well executed well, unlike others.

The sidekicks, the mood, the tone, the locations, the finale — "Rogue One" kicks ass and isn't too fan service-y.

WORST

I think the protagonist is bad. Jyn Erso is a boring, flat and plain character. Hinging the the film on her arc was a big mistake. However, the absolute worst part of this, and any, movie is the use of de-aging tech that looks bad, especially on late actors who didn't agree to it. I find that not only horrifically uneasy on the eyes, but downright immoral.

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' (2018)

BEST

Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as L3-37. Perfect. No notes. I want a spin-off of them two, just incredible casting and performances. Love them together, and I want more.

WORST

I'm not sure anything else about this movie was a good idea. No one can replace Harrison Ford as Han Solo and I don't believe Alden Ehrenreich is Han, not for a second.

The idea to explain every minute detail as if anyone cares, like the dice or his last name — all misguided. Who cares? Also Kathleen Kennedy firing Lord and Miller mid-shoot will go down as a big time Hollywood "what if" moment, and after this came out and underperformed it's worth asking if Ron Howard was needed. Or if we ever need another big screen Star Wars movie again.

Clearly they keep hiring people to try, and not a single talented person can get a project off the ground. Whatever Disney is doing with this IP is borderline malpractice. It's been almost a decade of proof and they have very little to show for it besides "The Mandalorian" and "Andor."