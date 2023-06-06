The Ten Best 'Eric Andre Show' Pranks, Ranked

There are just so many pranks and outdoor stunts over the six (and counting) seasons of "The Eric Andre Show," and that doesn't even include the ones he did for his movie "Bad Trip" on Netflix, that made it fun and difficult to come up with a list of the ten best bits.

The only real criteria we followed, to make things simpler, was that the pranks had to be shot outside on location. No in-studio pranks were counted. Eric Andre and his team are some of the best professional pranksters in TV history, and if we had our way they would take over for the "Jackass" guys and reign supreme forever.

Just note that the list of honorable mentions went like, 75 clips long. So much got cut, everything from buying a car from Harry's to faking an entire art gallery just to knock all the art over, to everything in between.

10. Civil War reenactment

It takes real guts to not only do this prank but also have it in your pilot episode. It's an impressive satirical feat to kick off what would go on to become a legendary prank show.

9. Wall Street

This stands out because of its clever take down of Wall Street in the most unsubtle way imaginable. Being a loud, vomitous exec is precisely what encapsulates our economy today, and we cannot stop saying "You're hired! You're fired!"

8. Kraft Punk

Did you know that he cannot die? Kraft Punk is a favorite character on the show, and any time he gets to prank people in the streets is a moment of bliss. Shooting cheese, throwing singles onto seats, a basketball dipped in cheese, proposing, throwing up; these are all qualities that we look for in our ranking of pranks. The cheesier the better.

7. Construction worker

Eric has had a lot of gigs that always deliver laughs; post office worker, reporter, powerline worker, painter, crossing guard, paramedic, doctor, judge, MTA worker, Nostradamus, window washer, police offier and a delivery man. But for our money, him asking for ice cream with sprinkles, while being stuck in cement, might be the most ridiculous job of them all. Why would those people give him the ice cream cone like that?

6. Sprite sponsorship

Any time there is a chance for a Sprite sponsorship, you have to take it. Roller skating into random buildings? Do it. Biking off a ramp and getting stuck on a fire escape? Hell yes. Parachuting in from the sky or crashing a bike through a storefront? You simply must.

5. Fruit Loops communion

One could argue this entire list should be made out of just Eric's subway pranks. The craziness New Yorkers already have to endure when riding the train is one thing, and seeing him carry candy in a Jai-alai cestas or holding cakes as a centaur are avant-garde brilliance. But when he didn't get the job at Fruit Loops and had to beg for our forgiveness; that's cinema.

4. Eric at the RNC/Interviewing Alex Jones

The "let me in" Eric Andre is very famous and it's origins lie in the trips to both the DNC and RNC. Eric being called the "guy from the Daily Show" and getting in a joke to Alex Jones is so improbable and impossible to believe that it will never happen again.

3. Cement shoes

Pound for pound the best, most well-realized prank the writers ever came up with. The story and twisty nature of Tony Pizza and Eric sleeping with the fishes us sublime. The poor schmuck they got to be in the prank was so game, he gave them gold, and you even get the funny ending of the scooter. A brilliant sketch all around.

Is it cheating to group all of the "Ranch Me Up Bro" bits into one spot? Yes. But any time Eric goes into stoner mode and just talks to people sitting on benches is extremely funny, instantly iconic and delivers memorable lines. We still greet each other with "sup Lady Madonna" from time to time.

1. Bird Up, the worst show on television

"Bird Up" is the single most unhinged, unreal thing put on television in recent times. It makes no sense, and yet it's an editing marvel. The amount of time and detail given to such a stupid idea is what makes "The Eric Andre Show" so good to begin with.

It will go out of its way to bring A-list celeb talent like Chris Rock and Lizzo down to an F-tier goof involving a green suit and fake bird. God bless Eric Andre, and bird up forever.