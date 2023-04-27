Ranking The First Batch Of 'Daily Show' Guest Hosts So Far

It's been quite the year for "The Daily Show" which lost Trevor Noah and has been relying on guest hosts weekly ever since. Comedy Central has slotted in big names to fill the chair, up through the summer, but the question remains: who is going to takeover, who should and are these all mini-tryouts for the gig? Here's our take on who has stood out so far and why.

I have always loved Wanda Sykes, and thought she's been one of the funniest women to ever exist on planet earth. So when "The Daily Show" kicked off their run of guest hosts back in January of this year, they launched with two banger hosts, one of them being Wanda. She's probably not going to become the new permanent host but I would watch every episode.

Wanda brings an old-school sensibility to the hosting chair, and while we only get a week's worth of time to evaluate how good they would be at other things, I'm not too worried about Wanda's range or ability to go dark or very light hearted depending on the day's news. It's Wanda's masterful control over herself and her material that always floors me.

The first person to step up to the plate, Leslie came out swinging. Her manic energy seemed like an odd fit for the show but it ended up working beautifully. I was pleasantly surprised to learn the "SNL" to "Daily Show" pipeline can in fact work, if one channel ever needed to poach talent from another.

She's got great rapport with the correspondents, and seems game for anything the news or the show throws at her. It's a breath of fresh air to have someone this so outside of the world of politics be the first to step into the chair that is mainly about politics, because we don't really get the perspective of a Black woman on modern day Republicans campaigning against... well, anyone who isn't a white man. Leslie's ability to go back and forth — on something so important and so trivial — at the same time makes her a standout.

Considering how long Roy has been doing stand-up, been at "TDS" and been a long-standing correspondent, he should be higher up. He's hilarious, spot on, just gets it and would be a hysterically funny host if the news wasn't always overwhelmingly depressing. But I would absolutely champion Roy replacing Noah at the end of the year if he's game for it. The next two guys on the list have hosting TV shows on their resumes, and that's the only reason they ranked ahead of Roy.

Roy pops up in several videos mentioned in this post, which demonstrates just how dynamic and versatile he can be. Stand in front of a green screen? Sure. Interview someone out in the field? He's game. Conduct an interview? Roy can do it all — and he's maybe the funniest host so far to grace the desk. Is being funny the only thing you need as host? No, but it helps tremendously.

Klepper is the king of the vox-pop interview, but as show host you wouldn't really get to do that. But could Jordan crush hosting this show like a grape? Yes, he could, and it would be almost as good as John Oliver's "Last Week Tonight." That's how much faith and respect I have for what Jordan's been doing recently.

What stands out is his superb reporting and investigative journalism into America's gun culture. It's almost a crusade to understand the logic behind gun nuts, supporters, lobbyists, and the top brass of the NRA. The gun violence epidemic is going to be a defining moment in our nation's history, and Jordan Klepper will become a star if he keeps going viral with his trips to gun shows and rallies.

He's been the best host by far, he's the perfect replacement host for the show and Netflix killed "Patriot Act" far too quickly. I've got a feeling he's the right person for the job, and has a history and the chops to fit right in without wasting too much time. His interviews, adlibs and improvs are all top notch.

Of course we had to pick the Giannis interview, which you can tell he came prepared. Not just because he's a big NBA head, but as an American immigrant, Hasan understands (much like Trevor Noah did) what makes our country so appealing, weird, dangerous and special. Special in both meanings of the word, we are quite a stupid place to live in, and I would have no one else cover it if I had a choice in the matter. Which I don't.

Best of the rest

DL Hughley

Chelsea Handler

Sarah Silverman

Marlon Wayans

Kal Penn

Al Franken

John Leguizamo

Upcoming hosts

Desi Lydic

Dulce Sloan

Michael Kosta

Charlamagne

"TDS" News Team

Michelle Wolf

Ronny Chieng

Lewis Black

Desus Nice

[Image credit: YouTube]