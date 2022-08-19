How Bad Is 'Beast,' Idris Elba's Safari Survival Flick? Here's What The Reviews Say

Icelandic filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur's latest film "Beast" is set in South Africa and is a about a widowed husband and father (Idris Elba) who travels to a game reserve, managed by a friend, with his two-daughters.

It's Short And To The Point

Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur (2018's lost-at-sea drama "Adrift," with Shailene Woodley) employs a series of sustained handheld tracking shots which places the audience on the ground with Elba's character so they can sense the danger first hand, in the moment. It's an effective tactic that helps drives this lean thriller, which at a click over 90 minutes doesn't have any extra meat on its bones.

It Could've Used More Back Story

There are no scenes – not even flashbacks – with the wife and mother before her death, while it is clear the family misses her immensely. There are certainly hints that Elba’s character had a strained relationship with her before she passed, but we don’t see any of that on-screen. Instead, it’s delivered in a few dialogue exchanges that provide a little context but not enough to make anyone really care for this grieving family. Even just a flashback or two would have gone a long way for emotional investment in the story.

It Lacks Depth

Unfortunately, its stars also find themselves beholden to some of the less-clever elements of horror-movie storytelling. Nate and the girls are innocent, but they are also truly, truly stupid, and despite often showing signs of intelligence (again, Nate is a doctor! Mere is a gifted artist with big college plans!), they crumble into scary-movie tropes when faced with their furred nemesis.

[IndieWire]

I mean, people do stupid things in horror movies all the time, just to get the audience to talk back to the screen, but this is excessive. Whenever Nate tells them to stay in the car, they don’t. They wander off at inopportune moments, knowing full well that Rory’s out there biding his time. When their father is trying to silently evade his nemesis, his kids start blowing the damn Jeep horn and trying to engage him on a walkie-talkie. While Jeffries and Halley effectively convey fear and heroism (one scene of retaliation against their foe is a definite crowd-pleaser), the screenplay often reduces them to frustrating antics to garner suspense.

TL;DR

I mean, it would be nice if animals were taking their revenge — this movie alone should enrage them.

[NYT]

If you've ever wanted to see the man formerly known as Stringer Bell cold-cock the King of the Jungle, this survivalist thriller is the movie of your dreams

[Rolling Stone]

Think of it as "Jaws" on Safari and you'll have some idea what to expect when you grab your popcorn and settle down to watch "Beast" in theaters.

[ABC]

In the end "Beast" is, frankly, sort of dumb.

[TIME]

As man vs. beast stories go, this one is neither the best nor the worst. Steven Price’s score keeps the tension high, and Elba and Copley are good enough actors to deliver even the most pedestrian dialogue with conviction.

