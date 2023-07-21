Is 'The Beanie Bubble' Worth Streaming On Apple TV? Here's What The Reviews Say

The meteoric rise and sudden collapse of Ty Incorporated's Beanie Baby toy empire is both something we here at Digg both lived through and are obsessed with. Everyone remembers buying them and owning them, and maybe you still have one on your shelf right now. But the story behind the craze shows how one man ruined a successful business and turned a good thing into a fad.

Based on the novel "The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute" by Zac Bissonnette, "The Beanie Bubble" is a dramedy biopic that chronicles Ty Warner, the billionaire toy manufacturer and convicted felon. It releases on Apple TV on July 28, 2023. Or it's in select theaters right now, if you really want to see it ASAP.

It stars Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook, Geraldine Viswanathan, Kurt Yaeger and Carl Clemons-Hopkins. Here's what critics have to say about the film.

The premise

Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his idea into the biggest toy craze in history. Anyone that got caught up in the Beanie Babies fad (small stuffed animals) might have remembered the name "Ty" inscribed in red on a paper tag attached to the toys. That name is in reference to company CEO Ty Warner, who one would logically assume was the brains behind their meteoric rise in value to obsessive collectors, but, as played by an unrecognizable Zach Galifianakis (a more serious-minded riff on his pathetic manchild routine, additionally saddled with mommy issues) in "The Beanie Bubble," he was a bitter idiot that ignored rock-solid advice from competent women employees around him, while also taking credit from the women in his personal life regarding the best ideas.

[Flickering Myth]

Come for the plot, stay for the performances

But after coming to terms with the poetic license "The Beanie Bubble" takes with the truth, what's left is a compelling movie buoyed by four stand-out performances. Galifianakis, who becomes nearly unrecognizable as the movie progresses, is terrific as the creative, quirky egomaniac. Banks, Snook (much more vulnerable here than on "Succession") and Viswanathan are equally great. You want to follow these women's stories and will be rooting for them to succeed. Directors Gore and her husband Damian Kulash, Jr. bounce back and forth from 1983, when Robbie and Ty first meet; to 1993, when Ty meets Sheila and Maya gets a job at Ty, Inc. answering the phones; all the way to the late '90s and the Beanie bust.

[Paste]

Gore and Kulas weave the women's arcs into a compelling if choppy story. The timeline darts back and forth from Warner's Robbie-fuelled '80s transformation (he starts out as a small-time stuffed-cat salesman) to the Maya-managed US-wide '90s explosion of limited-edition Beanie Babies as investment buys. Though the stories are theirs, Galifianakis' affectionate, eccentric Willy Wonka-style Warner is the film's magnet, a dream-driven man-child who's obsessive about his plush products ("They have to make EYE CONTACT, dammit!"), and funniest when sparring with Banks' furious Robbie.

[Games Radar]

The modern trend of mining nostalgic products has no end in sight

The latest in a Hollywood trend of 2023 movie releases focusing on origin stories of products ("Air," "Tetris," "Flamin’ Hot," "BlackBerry," "Barbie"), it proves there is fertile creative ground in these movies as each of them so far has much to recommend. This one, a feature directorial debut for the husband-and-wife team of Damian Kulash Jr. and Kristin Gore (the latter also writing the screenplay), is a razor-sharp look at the Beanie Baby phenomenon of the 1990s, but one more interested in the relationships of the people behind it as much as the rise and fall of the lovable plush toys themselves.

[Deadline]

"The Beanie Bubble" is based on a book by Zac Bissonnette, and an opening card makes it clear the feature isn't complete rooted in truth. Some details are correct, but there's a general embellishment concerning the rise and fall of Ty, who managed to build and destroy an entire fortune in a relatively short amount of time. Gore and Kulash handle such potentially problematic atmosphere with care, committed to creating people instead of cartoons, beginning with Robbie. A mechanic with a grim domestic life, Robbie finds something different in Ty, responding to his personal energy and his access to big business, which the neighbor finds herself ideally suited for. They go in together on the cat idea, which gets the money train going, also sparking some attraction between the mechanic and founder, a fastidious type with a strange temper.

[Blu-Ray]

This is about the women behind the Beanie Baby craze

The liberally fictionalized screenplay looks at the story from a feminist perspective, told through the viewpoints of three women who figured prominently in Warner's success: Robbie, a friend and neighbor with whom he forms his first company and begins a romantic relationship; Maya (Geraldine Viswanathan), who starts working for him at age 17 and proves instrumental in designing the company's innovative internet strategies; and Sheila (Sarah Snook), a single mother of two young daughters who becomes his live-in girlfriend.

[Hollywood Reporter]

Thus, it's the three leading women who anchor "The Beanie Bubble" and ultimately make it as entertaining as it is. Banks' Robbie is similar to many of the characters that we've seen the actress play before, but she's just so perfect in the role and balances Galifianakis' exuberant energy with something much more relatable and human. The same can be said with Viswanathan's Maya. She makes her character easy to relate to and feel for. The natural charisma that Viswanathan brought to many of her past roles is present, but the way her character is written feels generic. There are moments that try to dive into her character's family life, but those scenes ultimately feel pointless and like after-thoughts once the credits roll.

[Collider]

TL;DR

"The Beanie Bubble" does an admirable, if overlong, job of charting the creative, corporate and cultural rise and fall of Beanie Babies while richly examining its four main characters.

[San Francisco Chronicle]

With an extremely talented cast and a whole lot of drama (real or not), it'll make audiences think about how much credit one person got for so many other people's great ideas.

[Next Best Picture]

The movie is less about who these women are, as well as what they accomplish, and more about how one man held so much control over who they could be and accomplish.

[Mark Reviews Movies]

Watch the trailer: