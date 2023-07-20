Five Movies To Watch That'll Get You In The Zone Before 'Barbie'

Depending on where and when you're reading this article, you could theoretically be watching Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated film "Barbie" right now. Or, you've already seen it several times and want to keep the vibes going. Well, you're in luck!

Inspired by this interview with writer-director Greta Gerwig, here are our picks for the perfect movies to pair with "Barbie" — or you could see this list as a primer for what to expect when you eventually see it.

If we forgot anything, let us know in the comments below.

If you love toys, nostalgia, Warner Bros. IP and Will Ferrell: 'The LEGO Movie' (2014)

Let me stop you if you've heard this one before: a movie from Warner Bros. about a famous toy line in a movie that breaks the fourth wall and comments on nostalgia using a live-action Will Ferrell cameo. Both "The LEGO Movie" and "Barbie" fit that exact description, and considering the former was way better than it had any right to be, why can't the latter?

Also: "Toy Story 3" actually has Barbie and Ken in it and is also about toys, and of course "The Simpsons's" season 5 episode "Lisa vs. Malibu Stacy" is mandatory to understanding toy culture.

If you love colorful musicals about a famous female protagonist/actress in a strange new world: 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Sound stages, songs, colors, shots of feet in heels, an iconic lead performance. This describes both "The Wizard of Oz" and "Barbie," but obviously one of these films is basically the GOAT and the other hasn't even come out yet (as of the time of this writing). If you've never been to Oz, you need to visit and report back.

Other musicals: "Singin' in the Rain," "An American in Paris," "All That Jazz," "Grease."

If you love fashion and a strong cast of actresses: 'The Devil Wears Prada' (2006)

This feels like a good fit, even though this and the next pick are rated R, whereas "Barbie" is meant for a slightly younger audience (although it's still rated PG-13). Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt could easily be Barbie dolls, and Meryl Streep could play anyone and anything — she's the best.

Also: "Legally Blonde," "Miss Congeniality," "Birds of Prey," "Oceans 8," "Life-Size," and the Netflix show "GLOW," which should have never been canceled because it's brilliant.

If you love twisty, subversive, meta narratives: 'Promising Young Woman' (2020)

From what we've read, "Barbie" really plays with story in a trippy way. There are a lot of movies that attempt to break the conventional boundaries of traditional narrative, like "Funny Games," but we wouldn't necessarily recommend you watch that one. At least "Promising Young Woman" is about feminism, the patriarchy and has an amazing performance from Carey Mulligan.

Also: "Being John Malkovich," "Adaptation," "The Truman Show," "Under the Skin."

If you love the classics: '9 to 5' (1980)

Just by reading the words "Nine to Five," that song is already stuck in your head. There were so many classic films to pick that all fit the bill here, so you can't really go wrong with this list of movies that feature women protagonists.

Also: "Cleo from 5 to 7," "Persona," "Model Shop," "A Matter of Life and Death," "Playtime," "His Girl Friday," "Bringing Up Baby," "The Philadelphia Story," "Some Like It Hot," "The Apartment."

Image: YouTube