The Early Reactions To 'Barbie' From The World Premiere Hint At A Great Time

The red carpet world premiere of "Barbie" happened last night in LA, and the entire cast and crew were sporting their best pink outfits. Other than some famous actors, Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish and the Haim sisters, actual film critics were in attendance to the first ever screening of the completed film.

And the early word of mouth is extremely positive. One could say, filled with Ken-ergy.

The film stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman Michael Cera, Emerald Fennell, Helen Mirren, John Cena, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dua Lipa and Will Ferrell. The film was written by Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, and Gerwig also directed. It comes out in theaters on July 21, 2023.

Early impressions

#Barbie is a triumph. A pitch-perfect script backed by great performances — particularly from Ryan Gosling — turns what could be a simple studio comedy into a sharp commentary on our society that makes its nuance palatable for those that may not take it at face value. GG is 3/3. pic.twitter.com/MIVRtkmtbd — Eze (@EzeBaum) July 10, 2023

#BarbieMovie / #BarbieTheMovie is everything you wouldn’t expect. It peels the layers off the superficial doll we all grew up with while showing how Ken is more than an asset and is figuring his identity out. pic.twitter.com/585UL4nOTg — Boss & CEO ✨ (@iamtycole) July 10, 2023

#Barbie caught me off guard & I mean that in the best way possible. It’s funny, bombastic, & very smart. Greta Gerwig aims for the fences & hits a home-run. Margot Robbie’s performance is great & @RyanGosling & @SimuLiu are pure entertainment! The whole cast is brilliant! pic.twitter.com/oXH965aUIF — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) July 10, 2023

I have seen #Barbie! The craftsmanship is incredible. In particular the costume & production design includes next-level work that heavily contributes to creating the feeling that these truly are Barbies, their dream houses, and their worlds come to life.



As for the story, that’s… pic.twitter.com/97r3sSodcw — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 10, 2023

#Barbie WOW!!! Greta Gerwig really is one of a kind. One of the best things I’ve seen this year! The technical craft is so detailed and everyone gives a knock out performance. A staggering achievement (I just rewatched the trailer and did not see the movie) — The Film Drunk (@thefilmdrunk) July 10, 2023

I can't officially quit Twitter before telling you all that #Barbie is currently my favorite film of the year. Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I'm dead serious! — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 10, 2023

#Barbie is perfection. Greta Gerwig delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful and laugh-out-loud funny romp. The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were clearly born to play. 🎀 — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) July 10, 2023

