The Early Reactions To 'Barbie' From The World Premiere Hint At A Great Time

Critics who were lucky enough to attend the first screening tweeted out their thoughts, and it seems as though everybody loved it. We're getting a really fun, smart and subversive adaptation.
The red carpet world premiere of "Barbie" happened last night in LA, and the entire cast and crew were sporting their best pink outfits. Other than some famous actors, Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish and the Haim sisters, actual film critics were in attendance to the first ever screening of the completed film.

And the early word of mouth is extremely positive. One could say, filled with Ken-ergy.

The film stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman Michael Cera, Emerald Fennell, Helen Mirren, John Cena, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dua Lipa and Will Ferrell. The film was written by Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, and Gerwig also directed. It comes out in theaters on July 21, 2023.


Early impressions


Watch the trailer:

