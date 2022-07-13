Here Are A Bunch Of Actors Who Were Perfectly Cast In Their Now-Iconic Film And TV Roles

Sometimes casting particular actors for certain roles just makes sense.

Redditor u/JasonXP2000 asked the community which actors were destined to play an on-screen character, and why it was a match made in heaven. Here's what they said.

Sigourney Weaver In 'Alien'

Sigourney Weaver as Ripley in the Alien franchise.

[insert_name_here925]

Bruce Campbell In 'Army Of Darkness'

Bruce Campbell in Army Of Darkness.

[ctennessen]

Javier Bardem In 'No Country For Old Men'

I first saw him probably 10 years before NCFOM came out in a movie where he was much older and quadriplegic. Spanish movie called The Sea Inside. So good, and he was so great in it. Then he got big and started doing American movies, the first one I can remember acting as Anton Chigur. Could not believe it was the same actor. Took a while to change my idea of Bardem from old and disabled to psychopath.

[JSteh]

Christoph Waltz In 'Inglourious Basterds'

Christoph Waltz as Hans Landa in Inglorius Basterds.

[SpectreOperator]

Maggie Smith In 'Harry Potter'

Maggie Smith as Professor McGonagall.

[highlandcow75]

Danny DeVito In 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia'

Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds. I'd seen him in a bunch of stuff before, but Frank is the perfect role for him.

[JayGold]

Jack Gleeson In 'Game Of Thrones'

Joffrey Baratheon. Edit: Actor Jack Gleeson.

[F—-Reddit-Mods69]

James Gandolfini In 'The Sopranos'

One of the greatest acting performances ever - and it had to be. The character of Tony is so complex, so idiosyncratic… his true nature is often hidden even from himself. Gandolfini had to pull it all together. You have to believe the charisma in one scene and the oafishness in the next. The tender father, the murderer. Fat, balding, and insecure in one scene, suave and seductive the next. He cries about ducks and he’s a badass. More than anything, you recognize he is deeply evil to his core - probably beyond redemption even as he occasionally reaches for the light - and you love him anyways. What an incredible talent.

[bjankles]

Nick Offerman In 'Parks & Recreation'

Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson.

[izatrap2]

Jeff Bridges In 'The Big Lebowski'

He came into a place I worked at once (about 7 or 8 years ago) wearing some jeans, some flip flops, a tee-shirt, and a robe for a sweater. He asked for the ten percent senior discount. He IS the Dude.

[Misterbellyboy]

Christian Bale In 'American Psycho'

Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman. In an alternate universe, it's Leonardo De Caprio. I cannot imagine that.

[Eric]

Sir Christopher Lee In 'Lord Of The Rings'

It's funny cause Lee always wanted to play Gandalf, but he absolutely crushed Saruman. I always pictured Saruman as more wheedling/whiny than Lee played him, but once I dlsaw Fellowship, it was like, "oh, that's much better". I also love the portrayal in the Hobbit films (one of the few bright spots). That friendly-but-threatening thing is well done.

[Trailsey]

Val Kilmer In 'Tombstone'

Val Kilmer as Doc Holliday.

[MickSturbs]

Imelda Staunton In 'Harry Potter'

Imelda Staunton as Dolores Umbridge. A lot of people here are going to talk protagonists, or hot antagonists. Dolores Umbridge was a generally disliked character in the books, but Imelda Staunton's portrayal of the character brought such a life and liveliness to the evil pink suited bitch that they are an inseparable pairing. It was, truly, a perfect casting backed by excellent support and direction.

[Taolan13]

Meryl Streep In 'Devil Wears Prada'

Meryl Streep in devil wears Prada.

[Ninjas4cool]

Cary Elwes In 'The Princess Bride'

Carey Elwes as Wesley/Dread Pirate Roberts.

[Shadowfaxx71]

