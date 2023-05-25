Popular
The Early Impressions For 'Across The Spider-Verse' Are In, And They Are Glowing

Jared Russo
The praise for this animated sequel is getting to historic, hyperbolic levels, and apparently this is one of the best things ever made. Very strong words coming out of the first screening for critics.
The first "friends and family" screening of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" happened in LA and wow are the early impressions ridiculous. The tweets we've gathered aren't official reviews (checking Rotten Tomatoes right now will result in zero submissions), but they are a very good indication of what the official praise will look like soon.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is the sequel to "Into the Spider-Verse" which was also beloved. It releases in theaters on June 2, 2023. The third entry, "Beyond the Spider-Verse," is scheduled to come out on March 29, 2024. "Across" is written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham, and directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya, Oscar Isaac and Andy Samberg.

Here's what the initial impressions look like.



Watch the trailer:

