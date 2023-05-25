The Early Impressions For 'Across The Spider-Verse' Are In, And They Are Glowing

The first "friends and family" screening of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" happened in LA and wow are the early impressions ridiculous. The tweets we've gathered aren't official reviews (checking Rotten Tomatoes right now will result in zero submissions), but they are a very good indication of what the official praise will look like soon.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is the sequel to "Into the Spider-Verse" which was also beloved. It releases in theaters on June 2, 2023. The third entry, "Beyond the Spider-Verse," is scheduled to come out on March 29, 2024. "Across" is written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham, and directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya, Oscar Isaac and Andy Samberg.

Here's what the initial impressions look like.

Kicking off the universe’s first friends and fans screening of Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse in Los Angeles with @philiplord and @chrizmillr. pic.twitter.com/BXuY7Pyanx — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) May 25, 2023

Also, Jason Schwartzman’s The Spot in #AcrossTheSpiderVerse is in the running for “funniest villain.” Just slays. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 25, 2023

It doesn’t stand on its own story-wise, but it does set up what may be a great trilogy-capper. Yes, the animation is beautiful, but there’s a general lack of consistency when it comes to the rules of the world(s). More thoughts next week in my full review for @ThisWeekMedia. pic.twitter.com/Zi5jOT1ZRy — Eze (@EzeBaum) May 25, 2023

There are shocking twists, unexpected surprises, and a story that truly makes sense for the crazy multiverse world that we have all jumped head first in to. The new Spider-People are all amazing! Across the Spider-Verse never feels it's length.#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/y8qZjTzeLf — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) May 25, 2023

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse is excellent. Every frame is beautiful and made me want to freeze time so I could look at it more. Plus there are very funny surprises that I liked a lot. — Marah Eakin (@marahe) May 25, 2023

#AcrossTheSpiderVerse is yet another milestone for animation. Yes it's gorgeous & visually mind-blowing, but this sequel surpasses the first for always putting Miles AND his family front and center.



Spider-Gwen also rightfully steps deeper into the spotlight, co-owning the film. pic.twitter.com/maYL97vAeg — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) May 25, 2023

Absolutely loved #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse. Wanted to push pause about a hundred times to study the incredible artistry on display. Cannot recommend this film enough and already looking forward to seeing it again. Next time in @IMAX! pic.twitter.com/R4dQFQwSpH — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 25, 2023

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse is a stunning achievement. Yes, it’s visually dazzling, with expansive, expressive new realms (Gwen’s world is my favorite). But the movie’s real superpower is its emotional depth and its beautiful, melancholic tone. I love this movie so, so much 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/ofHvWCrNqy — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) May 25, 2023

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse is yet another resounding win for the Lord Miller-produced universe. Hailee Steinfeld really comes into her own as Gwen Stacy, and her scenes with Shea Whigham's Captain Stacy are truly special. It's darker and sadder than I expected, but necessary. pic.twitter.com/BekW4nVAyv — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) May 25, 2023

OK. #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse lives one step above Masterpiece. It's an actual work of art. Every frame deserves to be hung in a museum. The jokes and nods to Spidey lore are perfect. It's OUTSTANDING. The best #SpiderMan movie. Might be my favorite movie ever. Cherish it. pic.twitter.com/mQxSnfKF0N — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) May 25, 2023

GOOD LORD just saw #SpiderVerse Despite all odds & impossible expectations, this team continues to push the limits of what the medium of animation can be. Restlessly experimental, joyfully inventive, hilarious & at times shockingly bold. See it on the BIGGEST screen you can find! pic.twitter.com/25fygB5hvS — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) May 25, 2023

SPIDER-VERSE will fufill and heal. https://t.co/MH56Qqwwjs — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 25, 2023

