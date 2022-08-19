Critically Acclaimed Movies That Are Actually Bad, According To Twitter

It’s a sad, lonely experience when a movie comes out that everyone around you seems to love, but you don’t.

On Twitter, writer Jeff Sharlet (@JeffSharlet) asked what critically acclaimed movies people think are actually bad. And hoo boy, did people have a lot to say.

What’s the worst “acclaimed” movie you’ve seen? A movie widely thought of as good or great that you can’t stand? — Jeff Sharlet (@JeffSharlet) August 18, 2022

Some people see this as an invitation to, as my 8-yr-old wld say, yuk somebody else's yum. I don't think so. Talking about dissonance between expectation & experience is part ofcritical conversation. Recognizing you weren't alone in disliking something is a small solidarity. — Jeff Sharlet (@JeffSharlet) August 19, 2022

Here were some of the replies, with justifications, objections and general discourse around each.

‘Knives Out’

Very dull movie — Jeff Sharlet (@JeffSharlet) August 18, 2022

I enjoyed it, but it wasn’t the masterpiece everyone said it was. — DevoBallare (@DevoBallare) August 19, 2022

What was that accent choice? Could he not just have toff’d up his British accent? — Nat Marrinan (@NatMarrinan) August 19, 2022

What the fuck Jeff — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) August 19, 2022

‘Fight Club’

It’s repellent — Jeff Sharlet (@JeffSharlet) August 18, 2022

I came here to say this. I do not like right club. I understand what the film was trying to convey but I just couldn't get into it. — Mx. THIQUE neva Miss (@ynobeg) August 19, 2022

I think that means you actually get Fight Club. Far too many people completely misunderstood the movie at the time and thought they main character(s) were to be glorified, when they were indeed villains. — Sámal Rasmussen (@samal_rasmussen) August 19, 2022

I have very mixed feelings about Fight Club, there are some intriguing concepts in it, but it is also far too attractive to a certain Type of Guy. — Ry Terran (@heretic_masked) August 19, 2022

I loved it as a young angry male, and very much did not love it as an adult. — Tim Greenberg (@Timgreenberg) August 19, 2022

It's a great dark comedy. The problem is people who think it's more than that. — Tintern Film Night (@Tintern_Film) August 19, 2022

‘The French Dispatch’

Oh, good to know. I like Wes Anderson but I didn’t want to see this. — Jeff Sharlet (@JeffSharlet) August 19, 2022

I wish they’d made the film just about that character and with a different plot — DBA Catherine Valentine-Vassar (@Alumna_Vassar) August 19, 2022

Maybe, but how do you endure “Owen Wilson in shorts” and the Cate Blanchett slide show long enough to get there? — Tom Junod (@TomJunod) August 19, 2022

I hated it. I’ve liked WA films in the past but The French Dispatch made me irrationally annoyed. It felt like a film he made solely to stroke his own fame. — Celine Roberts (@butterandbrine) August 19, 2022

‘Uncut Gems’

I'm sad about how many people are saying Uncut Gems, which I thought was as rich as a Malamud story. But so it goes. — Jeff Sharlet (@JeffSharlet) August 18, 2022

It is intentionally unpleasant. It is clear from the frenetic acting and dialogue coupled with the weird af music that the audience was made to feel like they were right alongside Howard Ratner running out the clock. My baby boomer parents and I loved it. — Stacey Kroto (@enhanced_vibes) August 19, 2022

‘The English Patient’

The English Patient. Elaine from Seinfeld was completely right on this one. — The Bald Vaccinated Nerd (@CameraMikeJS) August 18, 2022

When I watched it in the theater, a lone man stood up at the end, started loudly clapping, and shouted: “Thank God that shite is over!” — Mark R. Miller (@4T9NER) August 19, 2022

This is my choice as well. I like all the actors and I've heard the novel is great - but I found the film almost unwatchable. I laughed so much when I saw that Seinfeld episode. Solidarity with Elaine! — Dr Christine Feldman-Barrett (@FeldmanBarrett) August 19, 2022

‘Blade Runner’

Blade Runner — Jeff Dufour (@dcdufour) August 18, 2022

This is the one. That move is 80% Harrison Ford fly/driving around. — Alfredo Assassin🌻 (@ZDudeness) August 19, 2022

dufour you mf — rat king (@MikeIsaac) August 18, 2022

‘Forrest Gump’

Forrest Gump. — Mary McHugh (@maryimchugh) August 18, 2022

I saw FG as America writing an apology to itself. It was thin gruel and deeply self-serving twaddle. I was actually offended. Nearly walked out the theatre but forced myself to stay to the end. Yuck. A nation’s history is not a Hallmark card. — Cooper Langford (@clangford21) August 19, 2022

It also makes absolutely no sense in most of Europe, where boxes of chocolates usually come with a little illustrated guide to the contents. p.s. Never seen Forrest Gump; the trailer alone set my teeth on edge. — A sea lion in a hat (@Bright0nKath) August 18, 2022

‘Avatar’

quickly off the top of my head pic.twitter.com/re3nPLEFBl — Jeff (@JeffnRoundRock) August 18, 2022

Avatar. Being 'woke' wasn't a thing, and sjw hadn't crossed my radar when I saw it, but even if I'd seen it in IMAX 3D I don't think I could have gotten past the ham fisted tropey tripe. It just felt like the writing assumed I was an idiot and I disliked it intensely. — Chris Blake (@Lemur_Lad) August 18, 2022

it's pretty to look at, but as for the story...I liked it better the first time I saw it when it was called Dances With Wolves and that wasn't that great — Jeff (@JeffnRoundRock) August 18, 2022

You mean the billion dollar rip-off of Ferngully? pic.twitter.com/lDQUXPn22t — Audibly Fat (@audiblyfat) August 18, 2022

‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood - we gave it the old college try but finally had to abandon it about 40 minutes in. Sweet Jesus what a terrible film. — It’s not easy being Green (@CharGreen15) August 18, 2022

My wife insisted that we stop watching Once Upon a Time in Hollywood after about 50 minutes TONIGHT. I will usually watch anything, but I feel obligated to follow my wife's wishes. I'll probably watch the rest after she goes to bed

Does it get any better? — Dread Pirate Roberts (@Cryptotis) August 19, 2022

OUATIH is really just a loose remake of Bogdanovich’s “Targets”, though it takes twice as long to say half as much. I recommend Targets to everyone, it’s a much more effective film — Wadjet (@wadjet37) August 19, 2022

I agree with pointless. Tarantino making a parody of a Tarantino movie (which is a parody of “Hollywood movies.”) — Bernard Welt (@BernardWelt) August 19, 2022

‘Manchester By The Sea’

Manchester By The Sea. pic.twitter.com/s5CPnGr01m — Sean Masterson (@SeanMastersons) August 18, 2022

Lucky for me I watched it in LA and the power went out halfway through the movie. We didn't go back. — Bethany Ball (@bethanyaball) August 19, 2022

Christ yes! Manchester by the Sea can bloody well get in the sea. — Gareth Roberts (@journalost90) August 19, 2022

‘Love Actually’

With very unhealthy relationships dressed up as romance. Cinema Therapy does a great episode on how unhealthy all the relationships are except for father and son.https://t.co/xeoEGq5Zci — 🐝Janet Cypher🐝✍️🚎🚏🌉✈️ (@pita_tahini) August 18, 2022

‘The Dark Knight’

The Dark Knight has problems but Heath Ledger ain't one — Daniel Abernathy (@dabernathy89) August 18, 2022

I was with you till you got to Ledger. — Matt the brat (@Karna6e) August 18, 2022

Heath carries the film 100%

One of the best movie villians ever.



Its ok you dont enjoy the film, but just stay away from the 'its only popular because some died' because that aint true. — NYKXS (@NyKxSOfficial) August 19, 2022

‘The Sixth Sense’

I saw this on a first date. At the end she asked me how I liked it, and I said it was OK, but it was too easy to figure out the guy was dead the whole time. Her: "Which guy was dead?"



We didn't make it. — Howard Lintelli (@flatstick96) August 19, 2022

I worked it out from some vague clues in the review I read before I saw it. I still liked it, but at the end I was like, “yup, I called that one.” — Liz (@LizWhoFan) August 19, 2022

‘Sideways’

I absolutely hated Sideways. — Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) August 18, 2022

I found the two leads abjectly insufferable. (The characters, not the actors.) — Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) August 18, 2022

Great. I hated watching them, and derived nothing from the experience. — Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) August 18, 2022

A miserable, sad-sack drunk...yeah..sure..Self-loathing in the wine country. Hard pass. — hey hey julia (@JulesAGray) August 19, 2022

Via @JeffSharlet on Twitter