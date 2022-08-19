Popular
HOPE YOU DON'T FIND YOUR FAVE IN HERE

Critically Acclaimed Movies That Are Actually Bad, According To Twitter

Molly Bradley avatar
Molly Bradley · · 2.5k reads
Author Jeff Sharlet asked Twitter which "acclaimed" movies people don't like or think aren't any good — and people had a lot to say.

It’s a sad, lonely experience when a movie comes out that everyone around you seems to love, but you don’t.

On Twitter, writer Jeff Sharlet (@JeffSharlet) asked what critically acclaimed movies people think are actually bad. And hoo boy, did people have a lot to say.



Here were some of the replies, with justifications, objections and general discourse around each.



‘Knives Out’


‘Fight Club’


‘The French Dispatch’


‘Uncut Gems’


‘The English Patient’


‘Blade Runner’


‘Forrest Gump’


‘Avatar’


‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’


‘Manchester By The Sea’


‘Love Actually’


‘The Dark Knight’


‘The Sixth Sense’


‘Sideways’



Via @JeffSharlet on Twitter

