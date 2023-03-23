Why Are Critics Divided On Zach Braff's New Film 'A Good Person'? Here's What The Reviews Say

Zach Braff, of "Scrubs" fame, captured a lot of people's attention with his debut "Garden State." While he hasn't written or directed that many movies since 2004, his latest entry is notable for a few reasons. The most notable is it stars his ex Florence Pugh, who many on the internet ridiculed for their considerable age gap. So does this film put the kibosh on that drama for good?

"A Good Person" comes out tomorrow in select theaters, and stars Morgan Freeman, Molly Shannon, Chinaza Uche and Celeste O'Connor. Here's what the reviews say.

What it's about

Allison (Pugh) is happily engaged to Nathan (Chinaza Uche), and they’re looking forward to the wedding. Things take a tragic turn, however, when Allie, and Nathan’s sister and brother-in-law are in a car accident that kills the latter. Allie was the driver at the time of the accident, and she can’t move past it despite Nathan wanting to be there for her. A year later, Allie is struggling and is now addicted to oxycontin. When she begins to attend AA meetings, Allie runs into Daniel (Freeman), Nathan’s estranged father who is also having a rough time caring for granddaughter Ryan (Celeste O’Connor) and is grieving the loss of his daughter, contemplating a return to drinking despite his long road to sobriety. Allie and Daniel have a rocky relationship, but they are more alike than they think.

[Screen Rant]

In his dual capacity as writer and director, Zach Braff here puts us through an ordeal of excruciating contrived nonsense: a masturbatory Calvary of ersatz empathy and emotional wellness. The film goes on a long, long indie-acoustic healing journey towards indie-acoustic self-forgiveness after Florence Pugh’s Allison accidentally kills her fiance’s sister and husband while driving them in her car, having taken her eyes off the road to look at her phone.

[The Guardian]

Florence Pugh shines as the lead

Initially, the film’s portrait of Allie’s addiction, grief and survivor’s guilt is delicately rendered, thanks primarily to Pugh’s thorny and spirited performance. In this early stretch, as her character struggles to cope with her ongoing physical pain and mental anguish, Pugh ably captures Allie’s self-destructive impulses and subtle manipulations of others when she’s trying to score more oxy after her mother flushes her last refill down the toilet.

[Slant]

Though their relationship is by far the most interesting in the film, “A Good Person” loses whatever sense of purpose it had when the focus splits so dramatically toward Daniel and Ryan. Though Pugh valiantly muscles through the melancholy beats of Braff’s melodrama, there are too many other characters and plot threads to allow her to do much besides heave the story forward.

[IndieWire]

Not everyone is sold on the balance of comedy and drama...

Where “Garden State” had an infinitely richer texture, both visually and thematically, “A Good Person” always feels like it is only just getting into the details before flipping the script on itself. Significant developments rely upon characters making odd reversals without putting in the necessary thought or care to exploring why they might have had a change of heart. A recurring monologue given by Freeman seems like an attempt to explain this by pointing out how our lives aren’t neat and tidy in the way we may hope them to be. This falls flat when, after the film frantically throws in the potential for a serious act of violence, everything wraps up far too cleanly. It pretends as if this sudden shift never happened, but there is no papering over such a wildly unexpected, and poorly executed, turn of events.

[The Seattle Times]

The degree to which "A Good Person" really is a guilt-ridden recovery drama has been hidden by its advertising campaign, which sells more of a Braffian live-laugh-love uplift. Unfortunately, that bill of goods is also included with the movie, and moves to the fore as Allison intersects with Daniel, a recovering alcoholic, and forges a tenuous, unexpected bond. Though Freeman does his best to imbue the film with his characteristic gravity (and yes, he gets to intone some narration, too), Daniel is a mish-mash of quirks, tragic backstory and sassy-senior shtick. He’s a model-train enthusiast, a recovering addict, a regretful abuser and a beatific believer in the power of forgiveness. Is it a spoiler that Braff has no idea how to write a scene where this guy drunkenly pulls a gun on someone? (Or no good idea, anyway.) In due course, Braff’s toughest, messiest movie spins out of his control.

[Paste]

Not only does Braff have no command of the film’s tone as a writer, he does not manage to have a firm grasp on its rhythm as a filmmaker. He undercuts his actors’ performances. For example, in Pugh’s big confession scene, he keeps cutting away from her to record the reactions of the other actors around her. That lessens the payoff, showing a bunch of bemused faces instead of the actor who’s wringing real emotions. It’s another befuddling choice in a movie full of them.

[AV Club]

But some people really seemed to dig the melodrama of it all!

This may be melodrama, but it’s melodrama of a pretty high order, one that benefits from a first-rate cast led by Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman and shifts tones and moods that startle with their bluntness and honesty. That raucous laughs emerge from such an upsetting story is a testament to the filmmaker’s daring and dexterity.

[Deadline]

A work of art such as “A Good Person” cannot be the product of some casual connection. It’s the product of a soul connection, and I hope Braff and Pugh get another chance to work together.

[SF Chronicle]

TL;DR

Led by two solid performances by Pugh and Freeman, "A Good Person" shows growth from Braff as both a writer and director, as he attempts to push himself into a more mature story that we’re used to from him.

[Collider]

Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman star in a messy, maudlin melodrama from writer-director Zach Braff. [It's] a terrible movie.

[Washington Post]

Beautifully photographed in suitably autumnal fashion by DP Mauro Fiore in unglamorous New Jersey locations and effectively scored by Bryce Dessner of the rock band The National, the film, in any case, marks Braff’s most assured work since his award-winning "Garden State" nearly 20(!) years ago.

[Hollywood Reporter]

But this recovery drama often has too heavy a hand.

[New York Times]

