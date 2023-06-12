'90s Shows That Still Hold Up Today, Ranked

It's easy to be nostalgic for the '90s. I was still young, and the catastrophes that would define the next three decades weren't on the radar just yet. In my hazy memories, things are safe and delightful, but when I started revisiting media from that decade, it became clear just how much our society has shifted since then.

Some of the relics, like hair and clothes, are quaint. Who doesn't love some puffy hair and neon shoes? But 1990s pacing is truly awful. It's funny to imagine how "short attention spans" were being mocked back then, but most things are a lot snappier these days. And worst of all, there's a lot of mean-spirited writing that wouldn't bat an eye about casual racism, misogyny or homophobia. That stuff sucks out loud.

While it's impossible to dodge all of the problematic aspects of the past, I want to use this post as a shout out to the shows that are still broadly watchable today. There are definitely some moments in these that'll cause some side-eye, but I'd still happily enjoy 'em all in 2023.

'Rocko's Modern Life' (1993-1996)

This whole list could have probably been made up of '90s Nick animation shows, but "Rocko" is the best of the best for me. The juxtaposition of the absurd and the mundane works exceptionally here, and the core cast remain likable even when we watch them do some fairly unpleasant acts during the run of the show.

'The X-Files' (1993–2002)

It's unbelievable how much chemistry Mulder and Scully have — it quite literally defies the limits of perceivable charisma. At its worse, it dips into some filler procedural tropes, but the majority of the original run remains entertaining because of the strong overarching story and some top-notch performances.

'Mr. Show with Bob and David' (1995-1998)

There's never been a funnier sketch comedy show, nor one with a better cast. Besides the titular Bob Odenkirk and David Cross, it also featured Sarah Silverman, Jack Black, Tom Kenny, Jill Talley and Mary Lynn Rajskub. Unfortunately, Jay Johnston turned out to be a real bummer, but let's not let him ruin everything.

'Muppets Tonight' (1996-1998)

This soft reboot of "The Muppet Show" simply wasn't given the runway it needed to succeed. It's not perfect, certainly, but it's more coherent than the first season of the 1970s show. If it was given a few more seasons to figure things out, this '90s iteration of The Muppets would almost certainly have a better reputation. Watch it back-to-back with the original, an I think you'll be surprised how well it holds up.

'Twin Peaks' (1990-1991)

There's zero doubt in my mind that "Twin Peaks" is appreciated more now than it was in its prime. It was a huge phenomenon in the moment, but folks were more interested in the singular murder mystery than they were in absorbing the bizarre world of Mark Frost and David Lynch. Now, creators go to great lengths to evoke what the show was doing, but they're often little more than aesthetic Xeroxes. Accept no substitutions for your weird Pacific Northwest dreamscape.

Need something else to watch? Check out some excellent Sci-Fi.

[Image: NickRewind, YouTube]