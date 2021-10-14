BETTER NOW THAN LATER
You're Probably Not Saving Enough For Retirement. Here Are Six Factors To Think About
Many personal finance advisors cite the four percent rule: how much you can withdraw from your retirement portfolio every year so that you don't outlive your money? But the rule is too broad, and doesn't take into account people's individual goals and preferences.
Here are six aspects of retirement that you should consider when saving money.
How will you spend your time when you retire? If you're planning on taking on freelance or consulting jobs, or even starting a new business, the income you bring in will allow for more flexibility in what you withdraw from your existing retirement portfolio. You should also think about where you want to live and how that will affect your portfolio: will you downsize, buy a vacation home or stay where you are?
What will your income taxes look like? The places you have money saved will affect this, and you should consider the order in which you withdraw from these places and the amount of money you withdraw.
Do you have debt? Ideally, you'll settle any outstanding debt — mortgages, loans or other debt — before you retire, but this may not always be feasible.
What's your family situation? Do you have parents or children you'll be supporting?
What do you have in mind for your estate? You may want to leave a certain amount of money to your children, or need to leave a certain amount for a family member's care.
What will the process of withdrawing money in retirement look like? It might be best to set up automatic transfers from your investment accounts at certain intervals, or maybe you'd rather do it manually. Either way, think about what will be manageable for you and give you the most peace of mind.
