From Wall Street to Main Street, the day's top financial and economic news, curated daily by Digg editors. We're keeping an eye on your money so you don't have to.

LET'S TALK ABOUT TAX, BABY

Submitted by Molly Bradley via lx.com

If you live in fear of making a mistake on your taxes and getting audited by the IRS, don't worry: audit rates are lower than ever.

The Lede

Tax season is a stressful time for everyone, even if you have no particular reason to think you'll be audited: the US has one of the most (unnecessarily) complicated tax systems in the world. But good news: though your chances of being audited have been slim for a long time, they're close to zero now. Of over 199 million tax returns in 2019, just 771,095 were examined — 44% less than in 2015. And for many reasons, that rate will be even lower this year.

Key Details

  • According to a 2021 report, only 1 in every 369 people earning under $200K and not claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit was audited; those claiming the EITC were slightly more likely to be audited, but only slightly.
  • Budget cuts have led to fewer IRS employees than the agency has had in decades — 43% less in 2020 than in 2010 — which leaves fewer agents.
  • IRS agents this year have had more work than usual, including sending stimulus payments, which leaves less time for auditing.