You Almost Certainly Won't Get Audited By The IRS This Year. Here's Why
Submitted by Molly Bradley via lx.com
The LedeTax season is a stressful time for everyone, even if you have no particular reason to think you'll be audited: the US has one of the most (unnecessarily) complicated tax systems in the world. But good news: though your chances of being audited have been slim for a long time, they're close to zero now. Of over 199 million tax returns in 2019, just 771,095 were examined — 44% less than in 2015. And for many reasons, that rate will be even lower this year.
Key Details
- According to a 2021 report, only 1 in every 369 people earning under $200K and not claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit was audited; those claiming the EITC were slightly more likely to be audited, but only slightly.
- Budget cuts have led to fewer IRS employees than the agency has had in decades — 43% less in 2020 than in 2010 — which leaves fewer agents.
- IRS agents this year have had more work than usual, including sending stimulus payments, which leaves less time for auditing.