money troubles
The US Cities With The Most Financial Stress In 2022
The Lede
According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 65 percent of Americans were stressed about money and the economy in February this year — and with good reason. Inflation is at record levels, the cost of living is rising, and some cities are struggling more than others. SmartAsset compared the 150 largest cities in the US — factoring in unemployment, poverty rates along with housing and food concerns — to find out which cities experience the most financial stress.
Key Details
- The city with the most financial stress is Augusta, Georgia, where the unemployment rate was 4.6 percent in June, 2022, and nearly a quarter of residents live in poverty.
- In second place is New Orleans, Louisana. This city had the third-highest June unemployment rate at 6.5 percent, and 23.62 percent of its households are severely burdened by housing costs.
- The third most financially stressed city is Birmingham in Alabama, where 18.3 percent of adults are struggling to access enough food.