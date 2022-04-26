YEET THEM TO MARS PLEASE
A Breakdown Of The Richest People In The World, Visualized
MoneyTransfers.com made a nifty graphic detailing all things billionaires — how many there are, how much some of them avoid in taxes, countries with the most bragging rights and more. Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways:
- Forbes estimates that there are 2,668 billionaires in the wold who collectively hold around $12.7 trillion in wealth.
- China (with 1,133 billionaires) and the US (with 716) have a considerable lead among countries with the most billionaires, and there are more of them in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen than there are in New York and London combined.
- Currently half of the world's billionaires are aged between 50 and 70-years-old.
[Read more at MoneyTransfers.com]
[Image courtesy thierry ehrmann]
