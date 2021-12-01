DEEP POCKETS NEEDED
The World's Most Expensive Cities, Ranked
The Lede
Tel Aviv climbed five places from last year to become the most expensive city to live in this year. The EIU survey calculates the cost of goods and services in US dollars across 173 cities, and based on data between August and September, this year's report showed that average prices increased by 3.5 percent — the fastest rate of inflation recorded in the past five years.
Key Details
- Tel Aviv is currently the most expensive city in the world, and was found to be the second-most expensive city for booze and transportation.
- The top five most expensive cities are Tel Aviv, Paris and Singapore (tied), Zurich and Hong Kong.
- The five cheapest cities are Damascus, Tripoli, Tashkent, Tunis and Almaty.
Additional submission from Adwait:
The Most Expensive American Cities To Rent In, Ranked
New York City is back on top as America's most expensive city in which to rent a one-bedroom apartment.
