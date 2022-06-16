RICH PLAYGROUNDS AROUND THE WORLD
The World's Most Expensive Cities For Wealthy Individuals, Ranked
A new report from Julius Baer, a Swiss private banking corporation, shows where rich people are finding increasing prices, things that have gotten considerably expensive over the years and more in their new Global Wealth and Lifestyle 2022 report.
Key Takeaways:
Four out of the top five most expensive cities for the wealthy are in Asia. London is the only outlier, which rose six places from last year.
No American city made it to the top 10. New York was ranked eleventh most expensive.
The report stares that a majority of luxury goods — 75 percent — and more than half of luxury services — 63 percent — had price increases over the past year.
Read Julius Baer’s Global Wealth and Lifestyle Report 2022 report here
[Photo by Edward He on Unsplash]