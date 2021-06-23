BUMPY RIDE
Why It's A Nightmare To Rent A Car Right Now
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via nymag.com
The Lede
Many customers have had a less than ideal experience renting a car these days, running into problems like exorbitantly high prices, dubious add-on fees and poorly-maintained car interiors.
Key Details
- A shortage in cars and a growing demand for travel have caused rental companies like Hertz and Zipcar to jack up their rental prices.
- Customers are complaining that, in addition to skyrocketing prices, companies are also tacking on seemingly arbitrary fees, such as surcharges to talk to a human representative rather than an automated customer service system.
- People who have rented cars from Zipcar have also complained about the poor conditions of the cars they rented.
