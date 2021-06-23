Trending
Picks Video Long Reads Tech Culture Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
13 members

From Wall Street to Main Street, the day's top financial and economic news, curated daily by Digg editors. We're keeping an eye on your money so you don't have ...

BUMPY RIDE

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via nymag.com

If you're considering renting a car to travel during the summer, here are some things that might give you pause.

The Lede

Many customers have had a less than ideal experience renting a car these days, running into problems like exorbitantly high prices, dubious add-on fees and poorly-maintained car interiors.

Key Details

  • A shortage in cars and a growing demand for travel have caused rental companies like Hertz and Zipcar to jack up their rental prices.
  • Customers are complaining that, in addition to skyrocketing prices, companies are also tacking on seemingly arbitrary fees, such as surcharges to talk to a human representative rather than an automated customer service system.
  • People who have rented cars from Zipcar have also complained about the poor conditions of the cars they rented.

Additional submission from Pang-Chieh Ho: