From Wall Street to Main Street, the day's top financial and economic news, curated daily by Digg editors. We're keeping an eye on your money so you don't have to.

KNOCK ON WOOD

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via popularmechanics.com

The price of lumber has risen by a staggering 130% since the pandemic began.

The Lede

Disruptions to the supply chain and a spike in demand have caused the price of lumber to soar. According to calculations from the National Association of Home Builders, a new house currently costs $24,000 more than it would have pre-pandemic thanks to the skyrocketing cost of lumber.

Key Details

  • Demand for lumber has increased due to more new houses being built and more people turning to DIY projects during the pandemic.
  • Between April 2020 and April 2021, lumber futures surged 375%.
  • If you're looking to start a DIY project but don't want to spend so much money on lumber, consider using reclaimed wood, wooden pallets or alternative materials.