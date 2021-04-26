KNOCK ON WOOD
Why Is Lumber So Outrageously Expensive Right Now?
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via popularmechanics.com
The LedeDisruptions to the supply chain and a spike in demand have caused the price of lumber to soar. According to calculations from the National Association of Home Builders, a new house currently costs $24,000 more than it would have pre-pandemic thanks to the skyrocketing cost of lumber.
Key Details
- Demand for lumber has increased due to more new houses being built and more people turning to DIY projects during the pandemic.
- Between April 2020 and April 2021, lumber futures surged 375%.
- If you're looking to start a DIY project but don't want to spend so much money on lumber, consider using reclaimed wood, wooden pallets or alternative materials.