HBO Min
Here's Why HBO Max Is Quietly Trimming Its Online Movie Library
The Lede
Out with the old, in with the new; that's the new motto at WarnerMedia, as new boss David Zaslav has implemented some major changes to HBO Max and its staff. First, several movies are being removed from the service, some finished and unreleased projects as well. Second, 70 percent of the development team is planned to be laid off. And third, no more scripted shows for HBO Max. This is a complete 180 from old boss Jason Kilar's plan to fuel the app with new content on the regular.
Key Details
- Six current films and two new films will be unwatchable, which include "Batgirl," "The Witches," "An American Pickle," "Locked Down" and "Moonshot" to name a few.
- Discovery+ and HBO Max could also potentially be combined into one super app, sources have said ahead of the company's Q2 earnings call.
- This is all in an effort to save $3 billion in costs now that Discovery Inc. and WarnerMedia have been merged, according to IndieWire.