Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
11 members

From Wall Street to Main Street, the day's top financial and economic news, curated daily by Digg editors. We're keeping an eye on your money so you don't have to.

NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART

Submitted by Adwait via cnbc.com

Nearly two out of every three Millennial homeowners have some kind of regret about their current home.

The Lede

Sixty-four percent of Millennials age 25 to 40 regret some aspect about buying their current home. While this sentiment isn't uncommon among homeowners — 43% regret at least one thing — the percentage of Millennial homeowners with regret is higher than that of Gen X'ers (45%) and baby boomer (33%).

Key Details

  • The top three regrets Millennial homeowners have are: High maintenance and other costs (21%), regretful location (15%) and large house size (14%).
  • These regrets stem from compromises first-time buyers often have to make, says Jessica Lautz, a VP with the National Association of Realtors. In fact, 69% of all homebuyers compromise in some capacity.
  • In order to minimize future regret, experts suggest bolstering your savings and thoroughly inspecting the property before signing the dotted line.