NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART
Why A Majority Of Millennials Regret Buying A Home
The LedeSixty-four percent of Millennials age 25 to 40 regret some aspect about buying their current home. While this sentiment isn't uncommon among homeowners — 43% regret at least one thing — the percentage of Millennial homeowners with regret is higher than that of Gen X'ers (45%) and baby boomer (33%).
Key Details
- The top three regrets Millennial homeowners have are: High maintenance and other costs (21%), regretful location (15%) and large house size (14%).
- These regrets stem from compromises first-time buyers often have to make, says Jessica Lautz, a VP with the National Association of Realtors. In fact, 69% of all homebuyers compromise in some capacity.
- In order to minimize future regret, experts suggest bolstering your savings and thoroughly inspecting the property before signing the dotted line.