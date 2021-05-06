Picks Video Long Reads Tech
ROCKY ROAD

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via jalopnik.com

Instead of selling affordable cars, automakers might start focusing on high-end and more profitable models.

The Lede

A shortage of microchips, used frequently in driver assistance systems and computer-managed engines, has led to a decrease in overall car production during the pandemic. In response, several carmakers have maximized their production of higher-margin models in order to sustain their businesses.

Key Details

  • GM, for instance, produced fewer cars during the pandemic, but was able to raise the average transaction price of vehicles by 9%.
  • GM's chief executive says the company's focus is on making cars that are in high demand, such as the full-size Chevrolet Silverado pickup and the GMC Yukon.
  • While carmakers have historically abided by the adage, "a car for every purse and purpose," they have starting shifting their focus to producing more profitable models.