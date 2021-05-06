ROCKY ROAD
Why Cheap Cars From Automakers Might Become A Thing Of The Past
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via jalopnik.com
The LedeA shortage of microchips, used frequently in driver assistance systems and computer-managed engines, has led to a decrease in overall car production during the pandemic. In response, several carmakers have maximized their production of higher-margin models in order to sustain their businesses.
Key Details
- GM, for instance, produced fewer cars during the pandemic, but was able to raise the average transaction price of vehicles by 9%.
- GM's chief executive says the company's focus is on making cars that are in high demand, such as the full-size Chevrolet Silverado pickup and the GMC Yukon.
- While carmakers have historically abided by the adage, "a car for every purse and purpose," they have starting shifting their focus to producing more profitable models.