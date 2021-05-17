GAS ME LATER
Which States Have The Cheapest Gas Right Now?
Submitted by Molly Bradley via foxbusiness.com
The LedeThe Colonial Pipeline supplies the East Coast with 45% of its fuel, carrying 100 million gallons of gas a day. Prices, which reached as high as $6.99 a gallon in Virginia, have since dropped back down as the pipeline has resumed normal operation following the ransomware attack.
Key Details
- Louisiana and Mississippi currently have the lowest gas prices at around $2.72 per gallon. Texas comes in third-lowest at $2.76 per gallon.
- A number of other states' gas prices are under $2.87, including North Dakota, Minnesota, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Alabama.
- On the opposite end of the spectrum, gas in California costs $4.13 a gallon. Hawaii comes in second-highest at $3.86 per gallon.