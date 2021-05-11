PHOENIX RISES
Where The Richest Americans Moved During The Pandemic
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via businessinsider.com
The LedeWith the pandemic opening up more opportunities for people to work remotely, many Americans moved in 2020 to places that offered more space, better amenities and lower housing prices. According to a report by real estate company Coldwell Banker, the richest Americans either relocated to or invested in these six places during the pandemic.
Key Details
- Many Californians left the Bay Area and migrated to cities like Sacramento and Phoenix. One Phoenix real estate agent said over half of her luxury buyers last year were Californians.
- Salt Lake City, which has a huge tech industry presence, saw many newcomers move in last year.
- Cities like Dallas, Denver and St. Louis saw an uptick in luxury home buyers, too. A broker at a Coldwell Banker affiliate in Dallas said their sales increased 62% compared to 2019.