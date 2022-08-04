Popular
The States That High-Earning Households Ditched For Better Pastures, Visualized

Here's a state-wise breakdown of where people earning more than $200,000 have migrated to in the last few years.

SmartAsset crunched inflow and outflow from tax filers (between 2019 and 2020) who made more than $200,000, to see if they recently decided to move across state lines to set up a new home. Here's what IRS data showed them.



Key Takeaways

  • Between 2019 and 2020, Florida (20,263), Texas (5,356) and Arizona (5,268) all gained over 5,000 new residents overall.

  • The biggest exit of high earners was in New York (-19,192), California (-19,229) and Illinois (-8,044).







Via SmartAsset.

[Photo by Mike Scheid on Unsplash]

