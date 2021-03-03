Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Where Do Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Get Their Money?
The LedePrince Harry said the Royal Family "literally cut [him] off financially" after March 2020, two months after they had declared that they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of the family. Before the announcement, Harry and Meghan received 95% of their income from Prince Charles's income from the Duchy of Cornwall, a portfolio of real estate investments, and 5% from the Sovereign Grant, a grant paid to the royal family by the government.
Key Details
Other articles and videos you might like
What's The Deal With All Those Shady 'We Buy Houses' Signs?
The Louvre Turns To Merch
Stockton's Basic-Income Experiment Pays Off