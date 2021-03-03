399
CROWNING ACHIEVEMENT

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
The couple say they struck commercial deals to fund security after being financially cut off.

The Lede

Prince Harry said the Royal Family "literally cut [him] off financially" after March 2020, two months after they had declared that they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of the family. Before the announcement, Harry and Meghan received 95% of their income from Prince Charles's income from the Duchy of Cornwall, a portfolio of real estate investments, and 5% from the Sovereign Grant, a grant paid to the royal family by the government.

Key Details

  • Records show that Harry and Meghan received £5 million from the Duchy of Cornwall from 2018 to 2019.
  • Both Harry and Meghan have considerable personal wealth. Harry inherited a sizable portion of the £13 million fortune left by Princess Diana after she passed away, and Meghan was reportedly receiving $50,000 per episode while working on "Suits."
  • Since they left the Royal Family, they have struck deals with Netflix and Spotify that are rumored to be worth millions.

