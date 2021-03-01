137
+ digg
BANK ON IT

Submitted by Adwait
We'll tell you everything you can do to track the status of your third stimulus check, now that the IRS is about to start sending them.

The Lede

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which includes a third stimulus check of up to $1,400 for most Americans. But when will the direct deposits or checks arrive?

Key Details

  • White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Americans "can expect to start seeing direct deposits hit their bank accounts as early as this weekend," although those receiving checks should expect a longer wait.
  • After filling out details on the IRS's "Get My Payment" online tool, you will be notified about the amount, method and timeline of your payment.
  • Those who didn't receive the 1st or 2nd stimulus check can file for a Recovery Rebate Credit when filing their 2020 taxes.

Other articles and videos you might like