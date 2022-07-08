The Most Popular Faces Found On Notes And Coins Around The World, Visualized

A NetCredit study breaks down global currencies to see what faces people carry around in their wallets.

They scanned coins and notes to see which category of famous person was most prevalent. From politicians and monarchs to celebrities and athletes, here's how each country celebrates its history.

Key Takeaways:

Roughly half of the world's currencies features faces of either a monarch (30.24 percent) or head of government (20.74 percent).

There are around the same number of poets (5.13 percent) on currencies around the world as there are musicians, writers and authors combined (5.5 percent). In Bosnia, over 88 percent of the faces on currency are poets.

Currencies with historians' faces have the highest average monetary value ($182.99) — primarily thanks to the 1,000 Franc ($1,067.82) which features Jacob Burckhardt.

Queen Elizabeth II is the only individual in the world to be featured on more than 100 currencies.

Via NetCredit.