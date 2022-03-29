NEW TAX STIPULATION DROPPED
What Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett And Other Billionaires Will Have To Pay Under Biden's New Proposed Tax Plan
Under Biden's new proposal, households that earn more than $100 million will have to pay a 20 percent tax rate on their income and unrealized gains from liquid assets (like bonds and stocks). The bill will be scrutinized in Congress before it passes, and if it does could have enormous consequences for some of the richest Americans, reports Quartz.
Gabriel Zucman, as associate professor of economics at UC Berkeley, used data from Bloomberg's billionaire index to estimate the amount of tax people like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and others would end up having to pay. Here's what he found.
Tax Owed By Billionaires Under The White House Plan
(Twenty percent tax on unrealized gains, payable in nine years)
|Billionaire
|Wealth / Wealth In Stocks
|Estimated Taxable Gains
|Tax Owed
|Elon Musk
|$256B / $250B
|$250 billion
|$50 billion
|Jeff Bezos
|$190B / $174B
|$174 billion
|$35 billion
|Bill Gates
|$133B / $76B
|$54 billion
|$11 billion
|Warren Buffett
|$130B / $129B
|$129 billion
|$26 billion
|Larry Page
|$126B / $111B
|$111 billion
|$22 billion
|Sergey Brin
|$120B / $105B
|$105 billion
|$21 billion
|Steve Ballmer
|$106B / $100B
|$50 billion
|$10 billion
|Larry Ellison
|$102B / $84B
|$84 billion
|$17 billion
|Mark Zuckerberg
|$84B / $81B
|$81 billion
|$16 billion
|Jim Walton
|$65B / $49B
|$36 billion
|$7 billion
This is big!— Gabriel Zucman (@gabriel_zucman) March 26, 2022
With this tax, the top 10 billionaires alone would pay at least $215 billion in the next 10 years
(Most of them pay essentially zero today) https://t.co/wORSFeY4x6 pic.twitter.com/VTh8As8NWY
H/T: Quartz
[Image courtesty Daniel Oberhaus (2018)]
