What Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett And Other Billionaires Will Have To Pay Under Biden's New Proposed Tax Plan

Joe Biden's new tax proposal affects households that make upwards of $100 million per year. Here's what it means for America's richest billionaires.

Under Biden's new proposal, households that earn more than $100 million will have to pay a 20 percent tax rate on their income and unrealized gains from liquid assets (like bonds and stocks). The bill will be scrutinized in Congress before it passes, and if it does could have enormous consequences for some of the richest Americans, reports Quartz.

Gabriel Zucman, as associate professor of economics at UC Berkeley, used data from Bloomberg's billionaire index to estimate the amount of tax people like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and others would end up having to pay. Here's what he found.


Tax Owed By Billionaires Under The White House Plan

(Twenty percent tax on unrealized gains, payable in nine years)

Billionaire Wealth / Wealth In Stocks Estimated Taxable Gains Tax Owed
Elon Musk $256B / $250B $250 billion $50 billion
Jeff Bezos $190B / $174B $174 billion $35 billion
Bill Gates $133B / $76B $54 billion $11 billion
Warren Buffett $130B / $129B $129 billion $26 billion
Larry Page $126B / $111B $111 billion $22 billion
Sergey Brin $120B / $105B $105 billion $21 billion
Steve Ballmer $106B / $100B $50 billion $10 billion
Larry Ellison $102B / $84B $84 billion $17 billion
Mark Zuckerberg $84B / $81B $81 billion $16 billion
Jim Walton $65B / $49B $36 billion $7 billion


  1. Chad Thomas 2 minutes ago

    Yep.

    Now give us a chart that shows me what my 401k does when those guys start dumping shares to pay their taxes on paper gains...

