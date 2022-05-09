IN THE DOLDRUMS
Former Obama Advisor And Harvard Economist Says Inflation Isn't Going Away Anytime Soon
The Lede
Americans from across the financial strata are facing the pinch as inflation continues to reach record highs. Jason Furman spoke with New York Magazine about what he thinks the Fed might do to curb it. Here's what Harvard economist Furman, who previously has been Barack Obama's close advisor, thinks about the specter of a recession.
Key Details
- Furman said rising inflation is because of a "much stronger labor market" and "bad luck related to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine." He says the Fed was late to react, but its "hawkish" rising interest rates are appropriate.
- Inflation might be transitory, but Furman predicts that "food and energy prices stay this high." He calls inflation a regular problem and that "we could be grappling with it for years."
- He was also nervous about stock prices "trading at a level that’s the highest level they ever have."
