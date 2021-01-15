4
STONK RIGHT NOW, THANK YOU VERY MUCH

Submitted by Molly Bradley
GameStop, which is expected to lose money for the foreseeable future, has more than quadrupled in value in under a month because it has effectively become a meme stock.

The Lede

Redditors in the forum r/WallStreetBets have worked together to deliberately inflate GameStop's usually low-priced stock, effectively forcing a "short squeeze" where habitual investors can no longer predict the stock well enough to profit from short-term trading. This is what happens when a stock becomes a meme.

Key Details

  • Redditors threw so much attention and money into GameStop's stock that it skyrocketed. This happened last year with Hertz and Kodak, and seems to have begun today with AMC.
  • Yesterday, GameStop's stock ballooned to around $147 per share when Elon Musk tweeted, "Gamestonk!!" Though the market was already closed, shares rose to $230 apiece following Musk's tweet.
  • The virality of GameStop stock, fueled by the internet, has created a bubble that doesn't seem to be close to bursting yet.

