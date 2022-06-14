HAKUNA MATATA
What Is A Bear Market, And Should You Be Worried?
The Lede
Slate editor Jordan Weissmann writes that when the S&P 500 falls by more than 20 percent from its previous high, investors consider it the start of a bear market. The etymological roots of "bear market" can be traced to 18th C Britain, Jason Zweig wrote in the WSJ, when it was used as a metaphor for a short sale. However, Zweig noted that the 20 percent criteria is arbitrary. Here's how the latest bear market is shaping up, and what it could turn into.
Key Details
- Stocks are dropping to new lows because investors are worried about the impact of the Fed's rising interest rates on the economy, thinking it could possibly put it in a recession.
- High interest rates make gambling on company stocks riskier, because it makes govt. debt less risky. It also results in higher borrowing costs which in turn slow corporations and business down.
- The US economy has faced a bear market before and one analyst estimated that the average S&P 500 drop was around 29 percent.