SKY HIGH
The Groceries That Now Cost The Most Compared To What They Cost This Time Last Year
The Lede
The Dept. of Agriculture forecasts that food prices will increase by three or four percent by the end of 2022 and grocery prices grew by 7.9 percent, year-over-year, in February 2022, according to recent data from the Consumer Price Index. Here's the estimated price inflation of everyday items since February 2021.
Key Details
- The prices of Campbell's Soup, ground Starbucks coffee (12 oz), Hungry-Man boneless fried chicken (16 oz), Entenmann's Classic Rich Frosted Donuts (16 oz), milk (2 gallons), Grade-A eggs (12), Land O'Lakes Margarine (15 oz), ground beef (2 lb) and oranges (3 lbs) have gone up over 10 percent since Feb '21.
- Other items that have gone up in price since include: Chips Ahoy! cookies, lettuce, golden apples, corn flakes, spam, spearmint chewing gum, white wonder bread, Haagen-Dazs vanilla and russet potatoes.
