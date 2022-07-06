ThAT's RICH
The Difference Between 'Financially Comfortable' And 'Wealthy' In America, Visualized
There are over 700 billionaires in America. But not all are created equal.
One survey showed that people with a $774K net worth felt "financially comfortable," whereas they'd consider being worth $2.2M "wealthy."
A Visual Capitalist graphic breaks down and highlights, using ballpark net worth milestones, the distinction between the tiers of wealth in America.
Key Takeaways:
The average American's net worth (median) in 2019 — based on data from the Fed, Charles Schwab, Knight Frank and Windfall — was $122,000.
A net worth just north of $1M would put you among the top one percent in Texas, however in 2022 you'd need to double that if you want to be considered wealthy in America.
California has the highest concentration of ultra high net worth individuals in the US — where you're considered part of the one percent only when your net worth trends upwards of $6.8M (as of 2020).
Via Visual Capitalist.