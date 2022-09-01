Popular
How To Read A Costco Price Tag And Stay Ahead Of The Game
With great deals comes great price tags.

Nobody loves a deal more than Costco. To make sure you get the whole Costco experience, you need to know how to read the price tags of each item to understand if it's limited, organic and much more. Marie Clark, editor of CostContessa, told Kitchn, how to be an expert Costco price tag reader.

  • An asterisk in the upper-righthand corner of the tag means that the item is limited and will not be restocked. Rumor has it Costco employees call it the "death star."
  • All regular priced items end in nine, like .79, .29 or .89. They are not discounted.
  • Ogranic items have green tags, but Clark says the "system isn't foolproof."
  • Items on sale will end with a double-zero or seven.
  • A marked date under the price on the tag will indicate when the price was last changed.

