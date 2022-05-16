MAKE YOUR OWN RULES
Why Warren Buffet's Advice From His 40-Year-Old Letter To Shareholders Still Rings True Today
1.2k reads | submitted by Adwait via finance.yahoo.com
The Lede
Back in 1981, billionaire business magnet Warren Buffet highlighted two key things that investors should watch out for during inflation in his Berkshire Hathaway letter to shareholders. He wrote that you should look for business that have "power to increase prices easily and the ability to take on more business without having to spend excessively." Here are things in the Berkshire holdings that reflect that.
Key Details
- American Express (AXP): It can increase card pricing at whim, like it did to Platinum last year by $145.
- Coca-Cola (KO): The vast scale of their products, market position and global reach are why Berkshire owns roughly $26.8B worth of shares.
- Apple (AAPL): Apple stock has jumped around 280 percent in the past five years, that's why it's Buffet's biggest egg in his basket.
- Chevron (CVX): Oil is capital intensive and one of the most traded commodities, and Chevron's last quarter earnings quadrupled YOY.
