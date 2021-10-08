DO AS I SAY, NOT AS I DO
Warren Buffett Says You Should Do This When You Invest — Even Though He Doesn't
Submitted by Molly Bradley via grow.acorns.com
The Lede
Warren Buffett made his money by investing heavily in stocks he felt confident would succeed — and they did. But very few investors make their money this way, and there are huge risks in investing that way. Instead, diversify your investments. As Buffett says, "Diversification is protection against ignorance."
Key Details
- By investing in a variety of stocks, you minimize the consequences of one or another stock performing poorly and dragging down your portfolio.
- In addition to keeping your portfolio stable, it'll also keep you stable: if you're heavily invested in one stock, you're going to be more emotionally invested, too, and might panic and make unwise decisions.
- Overall, diverse portfolios tend to achieve better and more stable returns over time.
Additional Thoughts
How to diversify your portfolio:
- If you're just beginning to build a portfolio, a diversified US stock fund and a diversified international stock fund are great places to start.
- You can also consider adding bonds to your portfolio: they typically return less than stocks, but they're far less risky.
- Another great option is a target-date fund, which is a diversified mix of stocks that becomes more conservative (i.e., more bond-heavy) over time as you get closer to retirement.
Things to consider when you're diversifying:
- Market size: Different stocks have different market capitalization, or market "caps" — a figure found by multiplying the share price by total outstanding shares. Large-cap companies offer more stability, but mid- and small-cap companies tend to perform better in the long run. Depending on how much risk you're willing to assume, you can vary the kinds of market caps in your porfolio.
- Growth versus value: Do you want to be a growth investor — investing in burgeoning companies whose stock prices stand out in the market — or a value investor, looking for stocks that are trading more cheaply than they're probably worth? A smart investor will invest in some of each kind of stock, though you may lean more heavily toward one or the other style at different points in time.
- The "core and satellite" approach: To build a good all-weather portfolio, you should consider having the bulk of your portfolio diverse and low-risk, and then create a smaller portfolio that allows you to branch out and experiment without putting all of your money at risk.
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
The Appeal And The Shortcomings Of Women-Only Gyms
In middle school, I wanted a Curves membership. But I really just wanted to be comfortable working out.