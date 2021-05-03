Picks Video Long Reads Tech
'LISTEN MORE TO CHARLIE'

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff via fool.com

Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway vice-chair Charlie Munger gave their thoughts on everything from Bitcoin to Robinhood to Elon Musk.

The Lede

Speaking from Los Angeles to a virtual gathering of Berkshire Hathaway shareholders Saturday, the "Oracle of Omaha," 90, and Munger, 97, opined on all things financial, including Buffett's admission that reducing his stake in Apple was a mistake. "Charlie in his usual low-key way let me know it was a mistake," Buffett said. Here are three other highlights from the shareholder meeting.

Key Details

  • Munger said he "hate[s] the Bitcoin success," calling it "disgusting" and "contrary to the interest of civilization."
  • The pair had harsh words for Robinhood: Buffett called it "part of the casino group" that's new to the stock market, while Munger said it is "god-awful" and "deeply wrong."
  • Asked about providing an insurance policy to Musk for a mission to Mars, BH insurance business head Ajit Jain said he would write no such policy. "It would depend on the premium," Buffett added.