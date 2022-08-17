Popular
THE PINCH IS REAL

Walmart's Grocery Price Changes Over The Past Three Years, Compared

Adwait avatar
Adwait
Inflation has not spared America's biggest retailer.

Analysts at Tradingpedia broke down how inflation has affected prices of items in Walmart for the last three years, since July 2019. They compared pre-pandemic prices to what the items cost in July 2022. Here's what they found.



Key Takeaways

  • On average, meat prices have increased by 22 percent. Sliced Hickory Bacon (1.5 lb) now costs 11.14 percent more, whereas the price of boneless chicken breasts (4.6-5.75 lb) is up by 31.29 percent.

  • The price of fruits and vegetables has gone up by 29 percent on average. Hass Avocados are the one outlier whose price has dipped by 30 percent, while green bell pepper prices have remain unchanged.

  • Beverage prices have risen by 16.5 percent on average, with Pepsi 12 oz cans seeing a surge of 67.63 percent in price.

  • Prices of condiments like ketchup (up 41.71 percent) and extra virgin olive oil (up 47.95 percent) have increased.

  • Eggs and dairy products have seen some of the biggest price hikes, with a 70 percent average increase. Egg (18 count, 36 oz) and low-fat milk (One Gallon, 128 fl. oz) prices have doubled.



via Tradingpedia.

