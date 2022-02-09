Trending
STICKER SHOCK

Walmart Employee Reveals Which Everyday Items Are Getting A Price Hike

Submitted by James Crugnale

This Walmart employee has some bad news for chocolate syrup fans.

Have you spotted a noticeable rise in prices on items you take for granted at the grocery store?

In a viral video, a Walmart employee revealed on TikTok which everyday grocery items at the big box store are becoming more expensive.

In particular, a bottle of chocolate syrup was shown going up by approximately $2.

@be.tru.be.you I'm blown away every time I do price changes😳 #fyp #inflation #economy #whendoesitstop #pricechange ♬ For the Love of Money - The O'Jays

In a followup video, the employee showed other items like pet food and soup getting sizable price hikes.

@be.tru.be.you At least we end this one with a small price drop! #fyp #inflation #economy #pricechange ♬ Money (Live) - Pink Floyd History

h/t Daily Dot

