Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
10 members

From Wall Street to Main Street, the day's top financial and economic news, curated daily by Digg editors. We're keeping an eye on your money so you don't have to.

HOPE YOU WEREN'T LOOKING TO BUY

Submitted by Molly Bradley via latimes.com

You can sell a used car for more money than ever right now, thanks to a series of circumstances caused by the pandemic. Great news if you're selling yours — tougher if you're looking to buy.

The Lede

Industry professionals say they've never seen this happen so dramatically in the used car market before. Here are the causes.

Key Details

  • Last year, the pandemic tanked the rental car industry and caused issues in automobile production.
  • On top of that, stimulus checks have enabled people who need cars to buy them.
  • So there are fewer used cars available than in the previous two years, and their prices are higher. In the LA market, for example, the number of used cars for sale is down 18% and their average price is up 14% from 2019.