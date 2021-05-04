HOPE YOU WEREN'T LOOKING TO BUY
Used Cars Are Selling For More Money Than Ever
Submitted by Molly Bradley via latimes.com
The LedeIndustry professionals say they've never seen this happen so dramatically in the used car market before. Here are the causes.
Key Details
- Last year, the pandemic tanked the rental car industry and caused issues in automobile production.
- On top of that, stimulus checks have enabled people who need cars to buy them.
- So there are fewer used cars available than in the previous two years, and their prices are higher. In the LA market, for example, the number of used cars for sale is down 18% and their average price is up 14% from 2019.