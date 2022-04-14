LIVE AND LEARN
Narcissistic Spending Habits You Should Avoid, According To A Psychologist
Psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula explains how being a narcissistic spender can harm your financial relationship — not just on a personal level but with friends, family and in business too. Here's what she recommends you do to avoid falling into some common traps.
- Don't be secretive about your money situation, especially with those you have an intimate relationship with.
- Don't act like the most generous person in public while being stingy in private. It creates dissonance.
- Never skimp on the essentials, and don't blow money on unnecessary items. Food, healthcare and household basics should come first.
- Avoid being hypocritical, and never use money as a kind of punishment. You'll have to decide whether you need to change your rules or habits.
